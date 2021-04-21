Is your child experience a lot of headaches? They might be having cluster headaches

Is your child or teen having a lot of headaches lasting over several days? They might be having cluster headaches.

These headaches occur in a pattern lasting multiple days and typically cause pain on one side of the head or behind one eye. A cluster headache will occur in groups of at least five attacks, with the attacks happening at the same time each day and lasting 15 minutes up to three hours.

What causes cluster headaches?

While the exact cause of cluster headaches is unknown, there are factors that may increase the chance of experiencing a cluster headache. These include:

• Consuming certain food or drinks

• Dehydration

• Genetics

• Lack of sleep

• Spike in hormones

What are the symptoms of cluster headaches?

There are multiple signs or symptoms that a cluster headache is coming or has already arrived. A cluster headache is typically accompanied by a sharp, stabbing pain on one side of the head. It can be accompanied by congestion, a runny nose, droopy eyelids or eye pain and sweating.