Is your child struggling with reading? Give these 3 graphic novels a try

I've always heard the myth that graphic novels aren't good for reading and don't help kids. But that couldn't be further from the truth.

Yes, they have pictures but they're also full of text and are super engaging for kids. In fact, scholastic.com calls them "high-quality reading material" that presents kids with "complex plots, characters and conflicts."

My 7-year-old son, Sam, loves reading. He reads chapter books like "The Magic Treehouse" series, but the type of book he can't seem to put down these days? Graphic novels. Having the pictures and the words on the same page really bring everything to life for him. One of his all-time favorite series — "The Bad Guys" — keeps him laughing and laughing while he is reading.

If you have a child who is struggling to read traditional chapter books, consider giving a graphic novel a try. Below are three ideas to get them started.

1. "The Bad Guys" By Aaron Blabey. Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, Mr. Piranha, Mr. Shark and Legs the Spider have one goal — to show they’re good guys by helping animals who need it. But their good deeds often go unnoticed because of their species — mean and scary. The art is fun and silly and the characters are even more so. They will have your reader laughing until they cry. Ages 7 to 10.