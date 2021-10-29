Is your child too old to trick or treat? 4 tips to help you decide

It’s that time of year again. The leaves are changing, football is in full swing and Halloween is just around the corner. Trick-or-treating is a great experience for younger kids, but many parents know the headache of dealing with preteen and teen trick-or-treaters on Halloween.
Teenagers out trick-or-treating can be frustrating for both parents of younger kids and neighbors distributing candy. Many of these teens are taller than the parents and don’t have a costume. They can get in the way of little kids struggling to make it to the door with younger siblings in tow. Often, they are out much later than the little trick-or-treaters, and are ringing doorbells long after homeowners have either run out of candy or packed up for the evening.
Here is some advice to help you decide if trick-or-treating is still the best option for your preteens and teens who are between the ages of 12 and 15.
1. Children in grade school usually have a holiday party or event at school to get into the spirit of the holiday. Once children have reached sixth grade, less emphasis is placed on trick-or-treating at school. Kids at this age start looking for other ways to enjoy Halloween.
2. If your 13- and 14-year-olds want to participate in trick-or-treating, encourage them to make the experience fun for youngsters. Allow your teens and preteens to take a younger sibling or cousin trick-or-treating, or encourage them to dress up and pass out candy to younger neighbors. That way they have fun (and you get extra help and maybe even a break on a busy night!).
3. Offer fun and safe alternatives so your 12- to 15-year-olds can enjoy the holiday. Older children may just want a fun way to celebrate with friends. Many church groups host Halloween parties. Allow them to visit a “haunted” attraction with friends, invite people over to watch classic horror movies or host a costume party in your home.
4. Remind your older kids that the purpose for trick-or-treating is to give younger kids a chance to enjoy dressing up and playing make believe. Ask your preteens why they want to trick or treat. Maybe they are simply looking for a fun way to celebrate and can’t think of anything else to do.
Remember, older kids enjoy holidays — including Halloween — too. Recognize their desire to celebrate by suggesting and encouraging age-appropriate activities that provide them an opportunity to have fun with their friends.
This blog was written by Boys Town for Momaha.com.