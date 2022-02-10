Is your high schooler planning to play sports in college? Here are some tips to help the process

Many parents might wonder, "What is my role in the college recruiting process of my student athlete?"

As a parent, you should definitely help your child, but it's also important to allow them to make the final decision. And it's a big one to make. After all, whatever institution they choose to compete for will be the place they have spend the next four to five years. Therefore, it's important parents encourage their child to make the decision by offering their support.

How can you do that? Below are some tips to help them handle the stress involved when it comes to making such a big decision.

To start, don't forget to make sure they meet application and test deadlines. If your child is going to compete in the NCAA, make sure they have looked into their clearing house. Be sure to discuss financial aid and scholarship opportunities with coaches and athletic administrators.

When making this huge decision, encourage your child to have a goal in mind and use decision-making steps to come up with their final answer.