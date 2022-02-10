Is your high schooler planning to play sports in college? Here are some tips to help the process

Many parents might wonder, "What is my role in the college recruiting process of my student athlete?"
As a parent, you should definitely help your child, but it's also important to allow them to make the final decision. And it's a big one to make. After all, whatever institution they choose to compete for will be the place they have spend the next four to five years. Therefore, it's important parents encourage their child to make the decision by offering their support.
How can you do that? Below are some tips to help them handle the stress involved when it comes to making such a big decision.
To start, don't forget to make sure they meet application and test deadlines. If your child is going to compete in the NCAA, make sure they have looked into their clearing house. Be sure to discuss financial aid and scholarship opportunities with coaches and athletic administrators.
When making this huge decision, encourage your child to have a goal in mind and use decision-making steps to come up with their final answer.
Does your child want to have an impact on the game immediately, or are they willing to wait their turn and push themselves to get better? Does he or she mind being a walk-on athlete? Are they willing to change positions or even an event?
Once your student-athlete has identified their goals, use decision-making strategies, including gathering relevant information about the college and the athletic program.
This is where it's important to focus on the bigger picture.
Give your athlete a different perspective than that of the recruiting school (or schools). Many 17- and 18-year-olds get excited and may focus on the clothing, school brand, facilities and other flashing lights and other tools some schools use to persuade athletes to commit. But don't forget to consider if the school has a good program for what your child is wanting to study. After all, choosing where your child will be an athlete isn’t solely based on the sport. Education is equally as important.
You can also aid your child by helping them see not only the on-campus facilities and amenities, but the town or area the school is located, career services, class sizes and campus safety.
Encourage your child to brainstorm possible positives involved with their choice. Next, look at potential consequences. Once you have everything gathered and ready, it's time to make the choice. Lastly, take action by making the announcement to the recruiting program, and have them inform their school, family and friends.
In the mean time, continue to be their biggest fan. Take them to games and practices, cheer them on from the crowd and enjoy the rest of their high school career.
***
Angee (Henry) Nott is a former University of Nebraska track athlete who was a three-time Big 12 champion and a 10-time All-American. She was inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2010. She has coached track and cross country at Boys Town High School since 2004, where she is also an English teacher. She continues to empower her students to reach their potential on the track and in the classroom.