Is your house the hangout spot for all the neighborhood kids? Here's some advice

At every turn of parenthood, you find yourself dealing with a new challenge.
At the beginning of parenthood, you think things will get easier as your kids grow older. You look forward to getting out of the sleep-deprived newborn phase only to find yourself face to face with a toddler throwing tantrums and getting into mischief.
Right now, I’m in the middle of figuring out how to handle being the house all the neighborhood kids come to hang out.
My husband and I are novices in this area. It’s not something we’ve had to deal with before. We moved into our home late last year and spent the next several months holed up in the basement riding out the cold weather. We didn’t get a chance to meet many of our neighbors until the ground thawed and kids crawled out of the woodwork.
That’s when I found myself wildly unprepared for a swarm of school-aged children converging on our home. I did what I believed any self-respecting host-mom would do: I gave them snacks and free range in our house. It soon became apparent that our house was the hangout of choice for obvious reasons. The more seasoned parents of our block knew better.
Over the past several months, I’m learning why rules and boundaries are good for everyone involved — especially the parents. If you’ve found yourself in a similar situation of being the house all the kids run to, here’s some advice.
You, in fact, cannot feed a small army.
As a mom to two young kiddos, I know that snacks rank high in regard to what kids love the most. When I grocery shop, I can’t seem to help myself from tossing a few of my kids’ favorite snacks in my cart. It turns out all kids love snacks, and with friends in the house, our snack drawer is wiped out in a matter of minutes.
Unless you have an unlimited grocery budget and your fellow parents don’t care if you send their kid home stuffed with snacks before dinner, laying ground rules about food is a must. Some days I will strictly say, “no snacks.” Other days, if I know I have enough of something, I will tell the children they can have just one (let’s say a snack-size of chips). I’ve also talked to my children about how, when their friends come over, it’s not nice to eat snacks in front of them if there isn’t enough to share.
So if my kids are really hungry, then it’s time to send the neighborhood friends home so I can feed my kids dinner.
Your house will always be messy.
Having a house with young children guarantees a mess 90% of the time. Now, factor in a few more kids enjoying toys and activities in your home and BOOM! The mess compounds.
Here’s the thing: I get enjoyment from the fact that other people’s children feel comfortable enough in my home to play and have fun. Plus, they play with a lot of stuff my own kids just don’t give the time of day to. For this one, I’ve resigned myself to the fact that I will always have stuff to pick up or a spill to clean; that’s just parenting life. As long as kids are being kind and safe with their play, I allow it.
Many of the kids in our neighborhood are happy to pick up after themselves, which I’m grateful for. But there’s no harm in asking the visitors to help clean up when they are done playing — it’s what I would expect my kids to do at someone else’s house.
Keep certain rooms off limits.
Even if you’ve decided to let the neighborhood kids into your home to play, you don’t have to give them free reign of your home. Set boundaries of where kids can and can’t play.
Maybe there is a room in your house that is designated as a play area for your kids, such as a basement or your child’s room. Let them know they can play there. But be sure to explain that certain rooms may be off limits, such as the kitchen, your bedroom or any other room that poses dangers or you simply don’t want disturbed.
In my experience, kids are receptive to boundaries and will respect you as the adult in the home.
We are coming up on the one year anniversary in our home and our family is so happy to have found our place in the neighborhood. There’s something very special about watching your kids grow up with neighbor friends.
***
Kendra Perley is a mom to two young boys who keep her busy. She's also an established freelance writer in content marketing who loves helping businesses elevate their products and services with words.