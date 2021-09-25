Is your house the hangout spot for all the neighborhood kids? Here's some advice

You, in fact, cannot feed a small army.

As a mom to two young kiddos, I know that snacks rank high in regard to what kids love the most. When I grocery shop, I can’t seem to help myself from tossing a few of my kids’ favorite snacks in my cart. It turns out all kids love snacks, and with friends in the house, our snack drawer is wiped out in a matter of minutes.

Unless you have an unlimited grocery budget and your fellow parents don’t care if you send their kid home stuffed with snacks before dinner, laying ground rules about food is a must. Some days I will strictly say, “no snacks.” Other days, if I know I have enough of something, I will tell the children they can have just one (let’s say a snack-size of chips). I’ve also talked to my children about how, when their friends come over, it’s not nice to eat snacks in front of them if there isn’t enough to share.

So if my kids are really hungry, then it’s time to send the neighborhood friends home so I can feed my kids dinner.

Your house will always be messy.

Having a house with young children guarantees a mess 90% of the time. Now, factor in a few more kids enjoying toys and activities in your home and BOOM! The mess compounds.