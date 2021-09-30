It's Family Health and Fitness Week. Here are 6 ways families can get healthy together.

Take the challenge to commit to having at least one healthy planned out meal with your family each day. You may not always meet your goal, but you will increase the likelihood that your family will have more healthy meals together. You will also create connections at the family table if you plan meals in advance, and come together to cook and eat the meal.

Don't forget about your family's spiritual wellness.

Now, this is an area of health that isn’t always associated with fitness, but I believe it is very connected to individual and family care. Too often, spiritual well-being is overlooked as an intangible aspect of wellness. There are some tangible things families can do to evaluate, maintain or enhance their spiritual well-being — or what some might consider as overall happiness. Below are some ideas.

1. Encourage family prayer. Most of us remember praying at bedtime when we were young, or prayer during church service or at times of crisis. Why not consider adding prayer to your family’s daily life? You may find this to be a reflective act and a great way to connect and rejuvenate your family life.

2. Invest in hopefulness. Create a hope box for your family. Members can place their concerns and hopes in the box. You can choose to share them or just read them in silence after Sunday dinner.