It's Family Health and Fitness Week. Here are 6 ways families can get healthy together.

If your family had difficulty staying motivated to be healthy during the past year and a half, you’re not alone.
Dodging COVID-19, trying to drown out the constant negativity of social media and the temptation of becoming a bonafide couch potato has put a real damper on some family’s mental and physical drive to stay fit.
Well, this is Family Health and Fitness week, which is a good time to turn that coach-potato tendency around. Working out as a family could be the answer. Here are some tips to get you started.
Have a family meeting to discuss health and fitness concern and strategies.
What is a family meeting? Simply put, it is a time each day or week when immediate family members living in the same home come together to discuss topics and make decisions that will enhance their life. Health and fitness are conversations most families should have, but often don’t. Family meetings can give your family consistent ways to create ongoing opportunities to encourage, support and allow each member to share their health and fitness goals.
Take a family fitness challenge.
Challenge your family’s fitness by working together or in teams on a health and fitness plan. You can even offer prizes for meeting your goals. Your plan could be as simple as taking a walk each day together before or after a meal to earn a healthy snack. Or it could be taking a class together like water aerobics, yoga, boxing or signing up for a 5k run. Whatever you decide, doing it together as a family is the key for accountability and creating great family memories.
Make mental health a priority for your family.
Your family’s mental health is as important as their physical fitness. In fact, they go hand and in hand. Encourage each other to take time during the day to be mindful of mental health. Take mental breaks from technology every day, relax your mind by daydreaming or meditating. Some mental health issues may require professional support. If this is the case, be sure to get the therapeutic support your family needs.
Chart your family’s progress and roadblocks.
Make your family’s fitness a priority by using charts to help and encourage each other. Charts should never be used to shame family members that struggle with their fitness plan. Instead, charts are used to identify trends, reaffirm past successes, and create strategies for to avoid future roadblocks like staying fit during the holidays.
Gather around the family table.
Mealtime is a key part of a family’s health and fitness plan. Most of us know the old saying, “You are what you eat,” which has been proven again and again. However, with busy schedules, overwhelming fast-food options, kid access to endless snacks and parent’s remote work blurring the lines between family mealtime and work, families can struggle to consistently have healthy meals together.
Take the challenge to commit to having at least one healthy planned out meal with your family each day. You may not always meet your goal, but you will increase the likelihood that your family will have more healthy meals together. You will also create connections at the family table if you plan meals in advance, and come together to cook and eat the meal.
Don't forget about your family's spiritual wellness.
Now, this is an area of health that isn’t always associated with fitness, but I believe it is very connected to individual and family care. Too often, spiritual well-being is overlooked as an intangible aspect of wellness. There are some tangible things families can do to evaluate, maintain or enhance their spiritual well-being — or what some might consider as overall happiness. Below are some ideas.
1. Encourage family prayer. Most of us remember praying at bedtime when we were young, or prayer during church service or at times of crisis. Why not consider adding prayer to your family’s daily life? You may find this to be a reflective act and a great way to connect and rejuvenate your family life.
2. Invest in hopefulness. Create a hope box for your family. Members can place their concerns and hopes in the box. You can choose to share them or just read them in silence after Sunday dinner.
3. Demonstrate random acts of kindness. Some of the healthiest people are those who are comfortable giving to others. Make giving a conscious activity of your family’s time together. You may find that you get more than you give.
4. Demonstrate spiritual grit (faith). When parents demonstrate spiritual grit or faith, they are likely to have children that can access their own faith during difficult times. Some trials may be personal concerns (not getting into the college of your choice, loss of a job or friendship, etc.) while others may be life-change family events (divorce, major illness, death). This is where a family’s faith can make all the difference to heal the hurt, which is a natural part of life.
Family health and fitness should not be a reactive event, social media trend or an after-thought. Your family’s health must become a key part of a whole family wellness approach. This won’t be easy. Not everyone in the family will appreciate the changes that take place. Still, having a happier, healthier family is what makes your family whole.
***
Bridget Barnes works with Boys Town’s Family Services Research and Development department. She helped create the evidence-based Common Sense Parenting program. To learn more about Boys Town, click here.