It's so cute when my kids say 'Octopus Prime' and 'skabetty' — I'll miss them when they're gone

I saw a funny parenting meme the other day that really hit me.

It was four of the main characters from the TV show "New Girl" crying, with the caption: "When your kid stops saying a word like they did when they were little."

I felt so seen.

My husband and I recently had a conversation about how our oldest son, Sam, doesn't say some of the funny things he used to.

Like calling Darth Vader "Dar-Hear," saying "Octopus Prime" instead of "Optimus Prime," saying "King Burger" instead of Burger King or not being able to pronounce his Ls, Ths or Rs. We used to make him say "The gorilla licked the lollipop in the laundry room" over and over because it came out "The gowiwwa wicked the wowwypop in the waundwy woom." And we always nearly died because our hearts were bursting with joy over how cute it was.

Of course, we knew then it couldn't last forever (nor would we want it to). But it doesn't mean it's not a little sad for us.

Sam is 8 now. Per his first-grade teacher's recommendation, he started speech at the end of the 2020-2021 school year to help him learn to pronounce those difficult sounds. He graduated from speech in January and is a pro at all the words and sounds now.

But our 5-year-old is, thankfully, still saying stuff wrong all the time. Elliott says things like "breafuxt" for breakfast, "Jimmy Joms" for Jimmy Johns and "skabetty" instead of spaghetti. That last one is a personal favorite of mine.

He also makes up random words for things he doesn't know.

An example: I was taking a shower one day and when I got out, the mirror was fogged up. Elliott came into the bathroom and noticed the mirror. Not having a word for what was happening to the mirror, he asked me, "Mommy, why is the mirror all...shugged up like that?"

It was the cutest thing and I couldn't help from laughing. I made him repeat himself over and over before explaining it was just steam from my hot shower "shugging" it up. You can bet I didn't tell him the mirror was "fogged up." Then we proceeded to draw pictures in the foggy mirror until it was gone.

Parenting has many ups and downs. It's natural for us to want to stay in one place forever with our kids. We dread the idea of our kids growing older even though we know that's the natural progression of things.

They're supposed to get older and more mature. They're supposed to start speaking correctly, get dressed on their own, make their own breakfast and, generally, stop needing you as much. That's the way it's supposed to happen.

But it doesn't make it easy — even though, yeah, OK, it is kind of nice when your kids can make their own breakfast and let you sleep in a little longer.

Right now, I continue to hang on to the cute things my kids still do. I record my 5-year-old talking so I'll never forget how sweet his little voice was and how he says things the wrong way. I cherish when Sam wants to cuddle up with me and let me read him a book even though he can read on his own.

And I will forever say "Octopus Prime" when I see the leader of the Autobots, and call Burger King "King Burger" whenever we drive by the fast-food joint.

***

Ashlee Coffey is the editor of momaha.com. She is married with two sons — Sam and Elliott. Follow her on Twitter @AshleeCoffeyOWH.

Omaha World-Herald: Momaha Receive advertised offers, event promotions and discounts for you and your family. Created with parents in mind! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.