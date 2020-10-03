Itty bitty caramel apples: A bite-sized version of a fall favorite

The apple is synonymous with fall. There's apple pie, hot apple cider and, of course, caramel apples.

If you're looking to make caramel apples, but don't want the hassle of making the full version, check out these mini-sized treats.

Miniature Caramel Apples

Makes 12-14

Ingredients

• 4 large apples

• Wrapped caramel candies

• Half and half

• Chocolate chips (and white chocolate chips if desired)

• Toppings such as miniature chocolate chips, M&Ms, chopped nuts, etc.

• Lollipop stick

Directions:

1. Peel four large apples and use a melon baller to scoop out 12 to 14 balls of apple.

2. Pat each ball dry with a paper towel and push a lollipop stick into center of each.

3. Arrange balls on cookie sheet lined with wax paper and place in freezer while you make caramel sauce.