Itty bitty caramel apples: A bite-sized version of a fall favorite

The apple is synonymous with fall. There's apple pie, hot apple cider and, of course, caramel apples.
If you're looking to make caramel apples, but don't want the hassle of making the full version, check out these mini-sized treats.
Miniature Caramel Apples
Makes 12-14
Ingredients
• 4 large apples
• Wrapped caramel candies
• Half and half
• Chocolate chips (and white chocolate chips if desired)
• Toppings such as miniature chocolate chips, M&Ms, chopped nuts, etc.
• Lollipop stick
Directions:
1. Peel four large apples and use a melon baller to scoop out 12 to 14 balls of apple.
2. Pat each ball dry with a paper towel and push a lollipop stick into center of each.
3. Arrange balls on cookie sheet lined with wax paper and place in freezer while you make caramel sauce.
4. Unwrap caramels and place in pot with 2 tablespoons half-and-half. Melt caramels over medium heat, stirring occasionally, then reduce to low heat.
5. Dip each apple ball in caramel, swirling stick until each ball is completely covered. Remove stick from caramel sauce, quickly dunk into a cup of icy cold water (to set the caramel) and immediately return to cookie sheet. When finished, place back in the freezer.
6. Allow caramel apples to harden, about 20 minutes. In the meantime, melt white and milk chocolate chips in small bowls.
7. Peel each caramel ball off the wax paper and dip halfway in chocolate.
8. While the chocolate is still wet, sprinkle with miniature chocolate chips or M&Ms, chopped nuts or other topping.
9. Set on wax paper until chocolate hardens, then remove.
10. Tie a ribbon onto each lollipop stick and serve.
Omaha World-Herald: Momaha
Receive advertised offers, event promotions and discounts for you and your family. Created with parents in mind!