I've been a mom for a full decade. Here are some things I've learned.

My oldest hit double digits this week, which means I’ve officially been a parent for 10 years.

It’s so fun to watch her grow and come into her own, but it also puts perspective on how fast the years really do go by. As I sit and think about all the fun times — and, let's be honest, some tough times — we’ve had together, I realize she really has shaped the way I parent my kids and am a supportive adult for their friends.

I’ve learned lots along the way, but the things that stand out the most in my head are as follows.

1. Get to know their peers. Volunteering often in my daughter’s kindergarten class allowed me a chance to get to know a lot of the other kids in her grade. Five years later, those kids still know and recognize me in the hallway at school and say hi. I enjoy having a face to put with a name so I can relate to the stories my daughter tells me. I don’t get to volunteer in my son's kindergarten class this year, but I’m lucky because so many of them have older siblings I already know, which helps.