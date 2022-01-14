I've been a mom for a full decade. Here are some things I've learned.

My oldest hit double digits this week, which means I’ve officially been a parent for 10 years.
It’s so fun to watch her grow and come into her own, but it also puts perspective on how fast the years really do go by. As I sit and think about all the fun times — and, let's be honest, some tough times — we’ve had together, I realize she really has shaped the way I parent my kids and am a supportive adult for their friends.
I’ve learned lots along the way, but the things that stand out the most in my head are as follows.
1. Get to know their peers. Volunteering often in my daughter’s kindergarten class allowed me a chance to get to know a lot of the other kids in her grade. Five years later, those kids still know and recognize me in the hallway at school and say hi. I enjoy having a face to put with a name so I can relate to the stories my daughter tells me. I don’t get to volunteer in my son's kindergarten class this year, but I’m lucky because so many of them have older siblings I already know, which helps.
2. Have the house that is open to all. Unless it’s freezing cold, my garage is always open. A steady flow of kids of all ages come over often and, unless we are leaving to go somewhere, I always invite them in to play. Sometimes my daughter is gone and I still let her friends come in and play with my son if they want. My daughter also plays with her brother's friends. Sometimes I play games with the kids, and other times I get stuff done while the kids are playing. I ask them about their days and truly get to know the kids. In return, they all want to come back often. Yes, my house is always a bit messier than I like, but I wouldn’t trade it for the world.
3. Trust your gut. I love our pediatrician, but a standard recommendation to put my child on medication for constipation as a toddler turned into years of disaster. I wasn’t comfortable with it to begin with and I doubted myself as a new parent. Since that time, I’ve fought for what I’ve believed and things have gone so much better. Remember, there is no one size fits all. Every person’s body and circumstances are different.
4. Discipline your kids differently. My daughter and I used to butt heads, but I was parenting to what made the most sense to me. It wasn’t working for us. Then I witnessed my mom and my daughter arguing, and I came between them and got everyone calmed down. In that instance, I flipped how I parented her. She needs a calm to her storm, not a storm to battle. Years later, I can nearly always get her calmed down within a few minutes if she’s upset, and her and I are so great. My son requires totally different parenting than she does, and that’s okay, too!
5. Don’t make any decisions at bedtime. Whether it's me or my kids, if anyone has a hard day, all the emotions seem to come out at bedtime. Luckily, it doesn’t happen often, but we have a rule that we can talk about our emotions almost always but not after we are already in bed. Things become overwhelming, exhausting and unrealistic. We now make sure to touch base in the evening or mornings, and it’s helped us all.
Ten years in means I’m less tired. But it also means I’m just as worried about my kids' health and happiness as I was on day one. Some things never change.
Kids are resilient and accepting, and as parents, we need to remember that. My kids have lost their grandpa and their dog. They have been through a divorce that now puts them in two houses, and they’ve seen me have some health scares. But they've also been on some really cool vacations. They’ve tried new things like jumping off the top of a boat, snow skiing and flying alone on an airplane.
They have awesome friends and positive adults in their lives. Overall, they have lots of people who love them. The good has always outweighed the bad, and their positivity reminds me of that. Their dad and I must be doing something right because it really is all good — and that is the biggest lesson I’ve learned.
Jaime Wyant is a stay-at-home mom who was born and raised in Omaha. She enjoys reading, traveling, being outdoors and spending time with her family.