January might be the worst month of the year, but here's how this mom is enduring it

February is great.

But I’m getting ahead of myself. Before we all can enjoy the chilly zaniness that is February, we must endure the current page staring us down from the calendar on the wall.

January.

So instead of stating the obvious again — January is the worst — and going on and on complaining, there are a few things I like to do to help happily pass the time. I'm sharing them with you in the hopes you will also find them useful.

1. Eat what I want. I know the new year is supposed to be when we all start those new diet/exercise regimens but I think part of the reason they don’t succeed is because January it hard enough without being hungry and sore. Get a jump start on the new you in the new year in February. For example, Lent is the perfect time to start tightening the belt. After all, that’s why it starts AFTER Fat Tuesday.

2. Be as lazy as I want. The end of the year is an activity marathon — starting back in October with preparations for Halloween. After more than two months of meal planning, housekeeping, decorating and merry making, I am DONE. If you need me, I will be at home with my cat. Oh, and my children and husband.