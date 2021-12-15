Jolly elf or mob boss? Questions aplenty when kids examine holiday traditions

This time of year, at my house, we are a festive people. We deck the halls, have a steady stream of holiday movies rotating at all times and listen to holiday music any time we’re in the car.

The whole family is all in on this elfin way of life, but recently, my 6-year-old has had thoughts about some of the sights and sounds of the holidays.

For starters, she’s recently hit the age where she actually listens to the lyrics of a song as it plays. Christmas music is no exception. So my daughter’s analytical ear has brought to light the fact that there are a few holiday jams that make no sense whatsoever.

Take “The 12 Days of Christmas” for example.

My daughter’s take: “Except for the golden rings, that guy only gives his true love birds and people as presents.”

That’s right — birds and people. Partridges, turtle doves, French hens, calling birds, geese, swans — who would ever want all those birds? And if you gift me a party of milkmaids, dancing ladies, jumping noblemen, drumming dudes and pipe-playing people, I will not only tell you that you can’t gift people, but I will also lock the door fast so none of my gifted people can come in.