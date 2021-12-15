Jolly elf or mob boss? Questions aplenty when kids examine holiday traditions

This time of year, at my house, we are a festive people. We deck the halls, have a steady stream of holiday movies rotating at all times and listen to holiday music any time we’re in the car.
The whole family is all in on this elfin way of life, but recently, my 6-year-old has had thoughts about some of the sights and sounds of the holidays.
For starters, she’s recently hit the age where she actually listens to the lyrics of a song as it plays. Christmas music is no exception. So my daughter’s analytical ear has brought to light the fact that there are a few holiday jams that make no sense whatsoever.
Take “The 12 Days of Christmas” for example.
My daughter’s take: “Except for the golden rings, that guy only gives his true love birds and people as presents.”
That’s right — birds and people. Partridges, turtle doves, French hens, calling birds, geese, swans — who would ever want all those birds? And if you gift me a party of milkmaids, dancing ladies, jumping noblemen, drumming dudes and pipe-playing people, I will not only tell you that you can’t gift people, but I will also lock the door fast so none of my gifted people can come in.
That group sounds way too loud for my liking.
Another song she had an issue with is “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.”
My daughter’s take: “I like this song, but it kind of makes Santa sound like a bad guy — and he’s not.”
I laughed — both because it’s such a happy jingle and because she sounded mildly outraged that someone might dare to slander Santa. Upon a thoughtful listen, however, I’ve realized that the kid is not wrong.
“You better watch out.” “You better not cry.” “He sees you when you’re sleeping.” “He’s gonna find out who’s naughty or nice.”
I mean, is he jolly old Saint Nicholas or a mob boss? Is "The List" a benign naughty/nice list, or some sort of holiday hit list? These lyrics make it a little tough to tell, and now I’m giving Santa some side-eye.
The first-grader also has interesting opinions on holiday decorations.
She loves all the lights and especially the big inflatable items, but if you don’t have them inflated 24/7, you’re doing it wrong. According to my kid, “When they aren’t blown up, they look like they’re dead.”
And, well, non-inflated inflatables kind of do appear as if they’re taking the big sleep. Santa and Frosty, flattened and facedown in the front yard, don’t exactly seem life-like. At best, they look like they went way too hard the night before and collapsed in the grass.
After we put white lights on our house and in the bushes, I pulled a Clark Griswold and brought her outside for the lighting. My daughter ran to the middle of the yard, a huge smile on her face, as I plugged in the extension cord.
Drumroll, please.
I expected — at the very least — a squeal. I mean, I got up on a ladder for heaven’s sake. I deserved a squeal, right?
But instead of squealing, I got questions.
“Are they going to change color?”
“No.”
“Are they going to blink?”
“No.”
“They don’t play music?”
“No — they’re lights.”
“Hmmm.”
She looked at the lights for another minute — like a judge on a reality show trying to determine a competitor’s fate — before shrugging and saying, “Maybe we should get an inflatable Santa.”
***
Lynn Kirkle lives in Omaha with her husband and five kids. She writes novels under the name Lynn Painter, and can be found at lynnpainter.com or on Twitter @LAPainter.