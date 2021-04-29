Junkstock, Renaissance Festival of Nebraska and 5+ other fun things to do this weekend

Looking for something fun and safe to do in the Omaha area this weekend? Check out these family-friendly suggestions, which take place April 29 through May 2.
1. Check out a renaissance festival. The Renaissance Festival of Nebraska will return to the Bellevue Berry Farm after a one-year hiatus. The festival, which will take place on two subsequent weekends — Saturday and Sunday and then May 8 and 9 — will feature live jousting, festival fare, a variety of merchants and live performances each festival day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. rain or shine. This weekend's theme celebrates all things dragon and mythological. The second weekend will be themed "Celts ‘n’ Kilts." Single day admission for adults is $14. Kids ages 3 through 12 are $8. The Bellevue Berry Farm is located at 11001 South 48th St. in Papillion. More.
2. Have fun at Junkstock. This weekend, Junkstock celebrates 10 years with two weekends — Friday to Sunday and May 7 to 9. This year's festival, held at Sycamore Farms, 1150 River Road Drive in Waterloo, features more than 180 junk and vintage vendors and artisans from the Omaha area and around the country as well as live music and food trucks. The event is pet-friendly. Cost is $10 per day or $20 for a full weekend. Children 12 and younger are free. Early Bird passes are $30 and include admission for the whole weekend, early entry two hours before opening on Friday and a $5 voucher toward Junkstock gear. More.
3. Learn about fantastic beings. The exhibit, "Fantastical Folklore" is open at Lauritzen Gardens through May 9. Set in the garden's plant kingdom, the exhibit brings to life legends and lore from around the world and celebrates the links between the natural and mythical worlds. Meet a plethora of extraordinary creatures such as dragons, mermaids, fairies and trolls, and learn about the tales behind them. The indoor exhibit is included with paid admission and is free to members. Timed tickets are required to enter. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages 3 to 12. More.
4. Visit Hot Shops Art Center's spring open house. Head over to Hot Shops Art Center, 1301 Nicholas St., for their annual spring open house Saturday and Sunday. The event is free but timed reservations are required. There will be an in-person and virtual events. Guests can check out demonstrations and meet current artists, learn more about their tools and processes and view their latest works. Masks are required for entry. Guests are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to donate. More.
5. Have fun with the Nebraska Science Festival. The Nebraska Science Festival is celebration designed to make science fun for both kids and adults. The festival runs through April 30. Check out fun, free events such as the Walk to the Moon Challenge, the NE SciFest Art Contest, a NE SciFest Social Media Trivia game, the NE SciFest Scavenger Hunt and more. See a list of events at nescifest.com.
6. Build something. Come to the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum to check out their temporary exhibit, "Build It!" The one-of-a-kind exhibit connects different types of engineering with local careers. Visitors of all ages have the chance to invent, design, analyze, build and test their skills. Come to the museum this Saturday for and get in for free. Regular admission for Sunday is $14 for adults, $11 for senior citizens, $12 for active/retired/veteran military (with valid military ID) and $7 for kids ages 4-12. Kids 3 and younger are always free. More.
7. Check out a library pass. Families can use their library card to receive a free admission ticket to one of several Omaha-area organizations. Currently, people can check out passes to the Durham Museum, Fontenelle Forest and Lauritzen Gardens. Find out more about the Partnership Pass Program and how to get tickets.
8. Go on a hike. The weather is warming up and it's the perfect time to get out and explore one of the many family-friendly hiking destinations around the Omaha area. See a list of 10 fun hiking places.
9. Go ice skating with your kids. Ralston Arena offers public ice skating for $5, with free ice skate rental. The Motto McLean Ice Arena (inside Hitchcock Park at 45th and Q Streets) offers Family Skate time Sunday from 4 to 6:15 p.m. Reservations are required at both locations.
10. Make some crafts together. There aren't a lot of crafting programs happening right now, but that doesn't mean you can't make your own crafts at home. Get the kids together and choose from one of these fun kid-friendly crafts the entire family can create together.
Be sure to visit the website for each event to see what COVID-19 restrictions are in place. Some require patrons to purchase tickets in advance.