Junkstock, Renaissance Festival of Nebraska and 5+ other fun things to do this weekend

Looking for something fun and safe to do in the Omaha area this weekend? Check out these family-friendly suggestions, which take place April 29 through May 2.

1. Check out a renaissance festival. The Renaissance Festival of Nebraska will return to the Bellevue Berry Farm after a one-year hiatus. The festival, which will take place on two subsequent weekends — Saturday and Sunday and then May 8 and 9 — will feature live jousting, festival fare, a variety of merchants and live performances each festival day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. rain or shine. This weekend's theme celebrates all things dragon and mythological. The second weekend will be themed "Celts ‘n’ Kilts." Single day admission for adults is $14. Kids ages 3 through 12 are $8. The Bellevue Berry Farm is located at 11001 South 48th St. in Papillion. More.