'Just add water' and other advice for new moms from those who have been there

“Twin mom advice: you’ll never have enough places to put down babies. They don’t have to be fancy, just safe and different from the last one.” — Cathy Hirsch

“Hold your baby as much as you want. Don’t be rigid with schedules. Trust yourself to know what’s best. Don’t get hung up on development benchmarks. They’ll eat, be potty-trained and all of those things when they’re ready.” — Christine Zueck-Watkins

“Mom guilt is real. Everyone gets it. It’s normal. The fact that you have it means you’re doing a good job.” — Ashley Carroll

“Just add water. Works for fussy babies and tired moms. Bath/shower time helps everyone feel better!” — Jamie Reimer Seaman

“You can’t be a good mom of you don’t take care of yourself first! Get a babysitter. Date your spouse. See your friends. Babies are easy to love, so don’t make doing that your first priority.” — Ashley Kappas Classen

“If you say ‘No’ to the epidural then they won’t come back to ask if you’re sure. … I highly suggest saying ‘not yet’ so you’re able to change your mind.” — Dionne Bartley

“Take trips away from your kids if you can even just for a night. It’s good for them and you. It also helps them learn to sleep at other places easily too.” — Maggie Rother

“Breastfeeding is really hard. It’s not sunshine and roses like they make it out to be. Just hang in there and don’t be ashamed if you decide to pump more vs. feeding them yourself.” — Jody Reed

“Giving your child your attention and time is one of the greatest gifts you can give them.” — Lana Juracek

“Pick your battles! Not everything has to be perfect!” — Tanya Jura

“The fourth trimester is real. Educate yourself about it, accept it, don’t rush it, and don’t feel one bit of guilt for not putting that baby down! And if it gets to be too much, call on your village. Don’t suffer in silence and sadness. Also, sleep is developmental. Some learn before others just as with any other milestone. Don’t compare your baby’s sleep habits to others. Sleep does not develop in a linear fashion. Once you think the worst is over … a regression, a leap, a growth spurt, teething, sickness, etc., changes things right up!” — Erin Smith

“New babies breathe really weird and it’s terrifying. Don’t be afraid to co-sleep. It makes everything easier.” — Emily Musgrave

“Let people know when you go into labor, but don’t tell anyone the baby has been born until after skin-to-skin and you’ve been moved into your recovery room.” — Amy Whitmore

“Remember to take care of yourself. Do the things you enjoy, get out of the house with your friends. You do not have to sacrifice the things you loved to do because you have kids. You still exist and matter.” — Kristin Schutte

“Take every day one day at a time especially when they get older and always be there for them no matter the bad because times will definitely get tough.” — Shana Voycheske

“Don’t compare yourself to the moms on social media. We all tend to post our best selves on social media. Just be the best you can be at the moment. It is OK to not have a picture perfect house. Just love those babies they grow up so fast.” — Janice Pecenka Palmer

“Make time for yourself. Schedule it and make yourself make time. Whether it’s dinner with a friend, taking a walk alone or just a bath (but don’t tell anybody you’re in there.) Otherwise, it’s easy to lose yourself. You’re still YOU just also a mom now. Mama deserves a recharge! You earned it.” — Christina Large

“Find a pediatrician that supports your choices. Life changing.” — Jessica Schultze

“I was actually told this by our first baby’s doctor when I asked why she wasn’t eating every 3 to 4 hours like the baby book said. He reminded me my daughter had not read the book and to go with my instincts for what she needed.” — Katrina Ahl

“Each stage only lasts a few weeks … hang in there.” — Tracy Sartin

“You don’t have to be perfect. Just do your best.” — Jamie Wilcox

“Don’t buy the Diaper Genie.” — Jennifer Demuth

“Babies are just weird little people with their own likes and dislikes. If one thing doesn’t work for your baby, try something else. Take the time to learn your baby’s personality. There is not a one size fits all owner’s manual for a baby.” — Megan Pierce

“Buy a really nice baby carrier. You can thank me later.” — Veronica Rosman

“No matter how career oriented you are, work is never more important than being with your children. Don’t work late.” — Rebecca Horner

“Sleep when the baby sleeps. When people offer to help, let them! Once you figure things out, a new stage begins!” — Lori Apgar

“Enjoy every second, even the challenging ones, because you will blink and they will be adults.” — Sydney McLaughlin

“Sleep when baby sleeps and, ‘this too shall pass’ literally saved me!!!” — Lisa Kemp

“Relax. Babies need to sleep, be fed, changed and cuddled/loved. They don’t need the latest gadget and they don’t care if their bedroom is decorated perfectly. As long as their basic needs are met they are happy.” — Anita Willard

“Relax and trust your instincts. You’ve got this!” — Amy Juracek

“No one knows what’s best for your baby but you. Take advice, but at the end of the day, you are the parent.” — Bailee Baxter