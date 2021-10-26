Keep your family safe from pumpkin-carving injuries with these tips

Did you know Halloween is one of the top three holidays that produces the most emergency room visits each year? Finger and hand injuries occur for both children and adults during pumpkin-carving activities. Boys Town Pediatrics provides pumpkin carving safety tips during your Halloween carving adventures.

Pumpkin Carving Tips

• Carving Preparation. Prepare your carving station by making sure all the carving tools, stencils, carving saws, scoop and cutting board, are properly washed and dry. This will reduce accidental slips. Make sure you are cutting in a clean, dry and well-lit area.

• Supervision. Adults should always supervise and do the carving of the pumpkin. Let your child draw the outline on the pumpkin or clean out the pulp. When cutting, always take your time and cut away from the body in small controlled strokes.

• Use Pumpkin Carving Kits. Many stores will have pumpkin carving kits available. It is recommended to use the kit versus a sharp knife. Sometimes the sharpness of the knife can get stuck in a thick part of a pumpkin and requires a lot of force removing the knife, causing a higher risk of an injury.