Keeping things "even" in the eyes of kids is a delicate dance for parents

Keeping the "goodie scales" balanced in the eyes of children is a delicate dance. What they perceive as a snub may have been an unintentional oversight, but I try to be fair.
If I’m buying a book for Declan, I’ll pick one up for Mara. If Mara sweet talks me into loading up her Minecraft account with some coins, I’ll make sure Declan gets his equal share of Roblox bucks. It’s not an all-the-time thing, but I’ve been a parent long enough to know that with certain things, the kids need to come out even-steven.
Recently, something happened that tipped the scales in Mara’s favor and the slight did not go unnoticed by her brother. I have no one to blame but myself.
First, some backstory.
One of my favorite toys growing up was my roller skates. I remember spending hours skating around our basement in the winter. During the nicer months, we'd do laps around the patio when we weren’t rolling around the slick hardwood floors at one of the local roller rinks. So when I had a daughter, I waited for the right moment to get her some sweet, old-school quad skates.
Recently, that moment finally arrived.
We’ve started work on a house project that required us to rip up the basement carpeting. When I write “us” I mean my husband, Peter. I’m not going to lie to you good people about my pitching in. Also, he reads my posts; so it’s not like I could get away with acting like I’ve done anything more than occasionally say, “Wow, Peter. You’re doing a really great job!”
When I laid eyes on the basement’s newly-uncovered concrete floors, I knew the time had come for Mara’s first pair of skates. So I immediately ordered her a pair but, like a lot of parenting missteps, I wasn't really paying attention to the fact that a single package for Mara might cause a rift between my two kids.
It wasn't until the skates were delivered that I realize I might have a problem.
In my excitement to get my daughter set up with her own pair of skates — and possibly lure her into watching "Xanadu," the single best movie of my girlhood — I completely overlooked the fact that boys (namely, Declan) would probably enjoy some shiny new skates, too. I mean, shoes with wheels?! Who wouldn’t want a pair? My miscalculation was that my son wouldn’t. But not only does he want a pair, he is also interested in watching "Xanadu’s" “mesmerizing” finale, according to Mara. I’m so proud.
Thankfully, the universe decided to throw me a life preserver.
It turns out the skates I ordered are adjustable, which means they can easily fit both kids’ feet. They can share the skate. How’s that for luck?
Declan is still after me to get his own pair, but after watching his roller-derby-like tendencies when he gets a turn on wheels, I think we'll stick to just the one pair for the sake of the basement’s dry wall, my sanity and his personal safety.
