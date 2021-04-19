Keeping things "even" in the eyes of kids is a delicate dance for parents

Keeping the "goodie scales" balanced in the eyes of children is a delicate dance. What they perceive as a snub may have been an unintentional oversight, but I try to be fair.

If I’m buying a book for Declan, I’ll pick one up for Mara. If Mara sweet talks me into loading up her Minecraft account with some coins, I’ll make sure Declan gets his equal share of Roblox bucks. It’s not an all-the-time thing, but I’ve been a parent long enough to know that with certain things, the kids need to come out even-steven.

Recently, something happened that tipped the scales in Mara’s favor and the slight did not go unnoticed by her brother. I have no one to blame but myself.

First, some backstory.

One of my favorite toys growing up was my roller skates. I remember spending hours skating around our basement in the winter. During the nicer months, we'd do laps around the patio when we weren’t rolling around the slick hardwood floors at one of the local roller rinks. So when I had a daughter, I waited for the right moment to get her some sweet, old-school quad skates.

Recently, that moment finally arrived.