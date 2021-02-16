Kickin’ it with kiwis: 3 tasty takes on the fuzzy fruit

1. The kiwifruit was first found growing in China, where it was known by the name “Yang Tao” or “Chinese Goosberry.” (Justfunfacts.com)

2. A serving of kiwifruit (2 kiwis) contains two times more vitamin C than oranges, as much potassium as a banana and the fiber content of a bowl of whole grain cereal. (Appforhealth.com)

3. Eating two kiwifruits an hour before bedtime will help you fall asleep quicker, sleep more soundly and feel more well-rested in the morning. (Justfunfacts.com)

4. Over one million tons of kiwifruit are produced each year, the majority of which comes from Italy, New Zealand and Chile. (Softschools.com)

5. Botanically speaking, kiwifruit is considered a berry. (Freshforkids.com)