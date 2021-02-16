Kickin’ it with kiwis: 3 tasty takes on the fuzzy fruit

Kiwis are kid friendly. Make the most of them with these delicious recipes.
KIWI JALAPEÑO JAM
Makes 4 cups
Ingredients:
• 2 cups chopped kiwi
• 2/3 cup chopped jalapeno peppers
• 2/3 cup water
• 3 tablespoons low-sugar pectin
• 1 cup sugar
• Cream cheese
• Baguette slices
How to make it:
1. Combine 2 cups chopped kiwi, 2/3 cup chopped jalapeño peppers, 2/3 cup water and 3 tablespoons low-sugar pectin in a pot. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly.
2. Remove from heat and stir in 1 cup sugar. Bring mixture back to a boil and stir constantly for about 1 minute.
3. Remove from heat, cool slightly into jars.
4. Cap and refrigerate for about 2 hours.
5. Serve with cream cheese and toasted baguette slices.
(Recipe adapted from chilipeppermadness.com)
KIWI SMOOTHIE BOWL
Makes 2-3 smoothie bowls
Ingredients:
• 2 tablespoons chia seeds
• 1 1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk
• 2 cups sliced, frozen bananas
• 2 cups frozen mango chunks
• 1 cup frozen blueberries
• 1 cup frozen blackberries
• 1/2 cup sliced kiwis
How to make it:
1. In a small bowl, add 2 tablespoons chia seeds and ½ cup unsweetened almond milk and whisk until thoroughly combined. Cover and let sit in fridge for about 10 minutes (or until mixture thickens to a gel-like consistency).
2. Combine 2 cups sliced, frozen bananas and 1 cup almond milk in a blender and blend until smooth.
3. Add 2 cups frozen mango chunks, 1 cup frozen blueberries, 1 cup frozen blackberries, ½ cup sliced kiwi and the chia seed and almonds milk mixture and blend well.
4. Pour into 2-3 bowls. Top with a layer of granola, then add kiwi slices, raspberries, glazed pecans and chia seeds.
Optional toppings: shredded coconut, blackberries, blueberries, slivered almonds, banana slices, mango slices, whipped cream
(Recipe adapted from beamingbaker.com)
CHICKEN KIWI LETTUCE WRAPS
Makes 2-3 wraps
Ingredients:
• 1 kiwi, sliced
• 2 tablespoons chopped onion
• 2 tablespoons chopped red pepper
• 1 teaspoon freshly chopped cilantro
• 2 1/2 tablespoons coconut oil
• 1 whole chicken breast
• Lettuce leaves
How to make it:
1. Combine 1 kiwi, sliced, 2 tablespoons chopped onion, 2 tablespoons chopped red pepper and 1 teaspoon freshly chopped cilantro in a bowl and set aside.
2. In a large skillet, melt 2 ½ tablespoons coconut oil and cook 1 whole chicken breast on medium high heat until cooked through.
3. Slice chicken and place on top of 2-3 large lettuce leaves. Top with kiwi mixture. Add salt to taste and serve.
(Recipe adapted from heartbeetkitchen.com)
QUICK FACTS
A handful of tidbits on this vibrant fruit:
1. The kiwifruit was first found growing in China, where it was known by the name “Yang Tao” or “Chinese Goosberry.” (Justfunfacts.com)
2. A serving of kiwifruit (2 kiwis) contains two times more vitamin C than oranges, as much potassium as a banana and the fiber content of a bowl of whole grain cereal. (Appforhealth.com)
3. Eating two kiwifruits an hour before bedtime will help you fall asleep quicker, sleep more soundly and feel more well-rested in the morning. (Justfunfacts.com)
4. Over one million tons of kiwifruit are produced each year, the majority of which comes from Italy, New Zealand and Chile. (Softschools.com)
5. Botanically speaking, kiwifruit is considered a berry. (Freshforkids.com)