Kids' 2021 summer plans include pool parties, road trips and lots of playtime with friends

Mara and Declan want to be at the beach or poolside for as much of the summer months as possible, but that isn’t where their plans end. We already had family road trips planned to Nebraska, Minnesota and Michigan, but the kids want to tack on some additional travel to a Wisconsin water park and the Indiana Dunes. They don’t consider their request for a day at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Illinoia, as official travel since it’s only about 35 miles from our house, but my parental formula accounting for the amount of patience and pricing of this outing puts it firmly in road trip territory.

This was the first year I didn’t compose the list or set any parameters since 2020 was such a bust when it came to any family travel or planning. But if this year’s list is teaching me anything, it’s that kids need boundaries and a mom needs to know when to say “enough.”

But not all their summer dreams are grandiose. My daughter really wants to plant some flower from seeds to watch how they grow. My son included the annual Fourth of July Tank Wars that he does with his Papa Cavanaugh. They also included an outside movie night with their cousin, Conroy, in his backyard. And even though Declan and Mara are growing up at what feels like a year a minute, they both still have a childhood sweet spot for ice cream with not one, but two shop picks to try.