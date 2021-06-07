Kids' 2021 summer plans include pool parties, road trips and lots of playtime with friends

The “Summer Bucket List” has been an annual family activity for years. Last year’s list was, well, non-existent, but it looks like the kids are aiming to make up for last year’s lost summer with what is shaping up to be an extra-sized jumbo bucket list.
In 2017, when I introduced the idea to the kids, Declan and Mara were 7 and 5 years old. Their requests were sweet, simple things like getting to paint, going to the pool and grabbing a sundae at the neighborhood ice cream shop.
The kids are maturing and, evidently, so are their ideas of summer fun. The now-11-year-old Declan and 9-year-old Mara have assembled what can be described as their most ambitious list yet. A lot can — and has — changed since painting and popsicles were top of their dream activity inventory. This year’s “it” items appear to be travel and a close proximity to water.
Apparently, my son and daughter aren’t the only ones who have big plans for summer 2021.
A recent study conducted by OnePoll found that kids’ “Dream Summer” includes no less than five pool parties, three road trips and eight hours of play every day with friends (this last part alone adds up to 26 full days of summer vacation).
My kids had no idea that this study existed when they created their list, so they unknowingly are on par with their peers in some areas and well out-pacing them in others.
Mara and Declan want to be at the beach or poolside for as much of the summer months as possible, but that isn’t where their plans end. We already had family road trips planned to Nebraska, Minnesota and Michigan, but the kids want to tack on some additional travel to a Wisconsin water park and the Indiana Dunes. They don’t consider their request for a day at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Illinoia, as official travel since it’s only about 35 miles from our house, but my parental formula accounting for the amount of patience and pricing of this outing puts it firmly in road trip territory.
This was the first year I didn’t compose the list or set any parameters since 2020 was such a bust when it came to any family travel or planning. But if this year’s list is teaching me anything, it’s that kids need boundaries and a mom needs to know when to say “enough.”
But not all their summer dreams are grandiose. My daughter really wants to plant some flower from seeds to watch how they grow. My son included the annual Fourth of July Tank Wars that he does with his Papa Cavanaugh. They also included an outside movie night with their cousin, Conroy, in his backyard. And even though Declan and Mara are growing up at what feels like a year a minute, they both still have a childhood sweet spot for ice cream with not one, but two shop picks to try.
It may be a reach to hit all the list items, but the fact that the kids still want to make summer plans that include mom and dad make it worth a try.
Even Six Flags.
Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s Big Party Show in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes twice a month for Momaha.com.