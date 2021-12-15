Kids and muscle strains: Causes, symptoms and how to treat them

Often times, when you think of muscle strains, you think of them happening to athletes.

While they do often happen to people who participate in physical activities such as sports, they are incredibly common among the general population. They can happen to people performing every day activities, such as unsafely lifting something heavy or by repeating the same motion.

A strain is an injury to muscles and/or tendons — the fibrous tissue connecting muscles to bones. They're caused by stretching the muscle beyond its limits or over contracting the muscle.

Minor strains typically only overstretch the muscle or tendon, while severe strains may cause partial or complete tears in the tissue.

Since strains affect the muscles and tendons instead of ligaments, the most common places to experience this injury is in the back or hamstrings. Additionally, patients often get strains in the hands, elbows, legs and ankles.

The symptoms of a strain vary. They might include:

• Noticeable muscle pain and tenderness in the affected area

• Muscle pain that increases with movement and decreases with rest