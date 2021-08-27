Kids back in school? Check out these fun ways to maximize your family time on weekends

As school resumes and life gets busy again, parents will no doubt try to find ways to maximize their weekend time as a family as much as they can.

Check out these 15 fun events you can do at home or take part in around the metro area this fall.

1. Roast hot dogs and s'mores by the fire. This is pretty much a given thing to do every fall season. You can even get fancy by having a hot dog topping bar nearby.

2. Make hot chocolate. Get the tried-and-true Swiss Miss mix or come up with your own recipe like coconut white chocolate, caramel or even peanut butter.

3. Go on a hayrack ride. Many local orchards offer fun hayrack rides for families.

4. Jump in a giant pile of leaves. While you’re at it, take some pictures.

5. Go to an orchard and pick apples. September is National Apple Month and the metro area has more than a dozen orchards where you can go to pick your own. It’s a ton of fun for the family, plus you’ll get to make and enjoy a ton of apple-focused recipes together.