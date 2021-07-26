Kids beg to stay 'just a few days more' at the end of 3-week fairy tale vacation in Omaha

Then there were evenings where Declan and Mara got to tag along as guests at a neighborhood pool or take in the latest streaming movie releases in Aunt Anne and Uncle Steve’s backyard theater that could give any standing movie house a run for their money. Kids can peruse a pop-up concession stand that hands out freshly popped theater-style popcorn, handmade snow cones and dishes of candy treats they can eat while kicking back on an air mattress, camp chair or inflatable couch.

When it came to meal times, if a kid asked, "Can I have a burger?," the answer was almost always yes — except for the times it was a hotdog instead. Fruit? All you can eat! Vegetables? What are those?

This was just a taste of their fairy-tale existence for three glorious weeks. So it’s understandable that, when it came time to pack up and leave, there was push back and, in the case of one of the children, tears.

Declan stoically said goodbye, but made strong arguments for why we should stay “just a few days more." He did this right up until we pulled out of my mother’s driveway with a fully-packed car.