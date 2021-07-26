Kids beg to stay 'just a few days more' at the end of 3-week fairy tale vacation in Omaha

The kids just spent the last three weeks living their best lives.
If it was up to my 9-year-old daughter, Mara, and her 11-year old brother, Declan, we would live full-time in Omaha every summer. This is due solely to the fact that their Grammy, Papa, Auntie Anne, Uncle Steve and 6-year old cousin Conroy make it a magical fun-filled adventure every year.
Swimming, fireworks, outdoor movies, indoor golf, late bedtimes — all of it makes our life in Chicago seem like a plain scoop of vanilla ice cream compared to what amounts to a bottomless, toppings-doused sparkler of a sundae that Nebraska offers.
I learned early on in our visit that my objections to every day being some kind of kid-centric celebration was falling on deaf ears of both the child and elder variety. Oh, did you want ice cream, kids? Before dinner even? Sure! Because what are summers in Omaha with grandparents for?
If anyone was to ever ask what there is to do in Omaha over the summer, my kids would have quite the comprehensive list.
Some of their favorites include going golfing at Prehistoric and Medieval Putt, trekking through the treetops at Fontenelle Forest’s TreeRush Adventures, doing a virtual ocean dive while checking out James Cameron's Challenging the Deep! exhibit at the Durham Museum and being love-bombed by a room full of adorable, adoptable kittens at the Felius Café.
Then there were evenings where Declan and Mara got to tag along as guests at a neighborhood pool or take in the latest streaming movie releases in Aunt Anne and Uncle Steve’s backyard theater that could give any standing movie house a run for their money. Kids can peruse a pop-up concession stand that hands out freshly popped theater-style popcorn, handmade snow cones and dishes of candy treats they can eat while kicking back on an air mattress, camp chair or inflatable couch.
When it came to meal times, if a kid asked, "Can I have a burger?," the answer was almost always yes — except for the times it was a hotdog instead. Fruit? All you can eat! Vegetables? What are those?
This was just a taste of their fairy-tale existence for three glorious weeks. So it’s understandable that, when it came time to pack up and leave, there was push back and, in the case of one of the children, tears.
Declan stoically said goodbye, but made strong arguments for why we should stay “just a few days more." He did this right up until we pulled out of my mother’s driveway with a fully-packed car.
And then there was sweet Mara. She tried not to cry, and did a good job of it right up until she had to give her farewell hugs. I think one of the hardest things to do as a mom is keep it together while watching your child fall apart. I tried to assure her that this was just a “see you later” goodbye, and that we would all be back together soon. Not only do I think she needed to hear that, but I did, too.
It might be a parenting fail that my children haven’t eaten a green food besides Skittles in awhile, but the fact that they love my hometown and the people I love there is win enough for me.
***
Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s Big Party Show in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes twice a month for Momaha.com.