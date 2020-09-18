Kids being quiet? Ways to restore their enthusiasm during a pandemic

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I never thought I’d say this, but I wish students talked more.

I went back to teaching high school students in-person about a month ago, and I barely recognize them. Other teachers agree: students are subdued, quiet, withdrawn.

I wish they talked more.

Maybe it’s the masks. Maybe audible communication has finally been totally surpassed by the “peck-peck-peck” electronic version. But after teaching high school students for 25 years, I think there’s more to blame for these sudden changes in teenage demeanor than masks or phones. The full spectrum of COVID-19’s influence has subdued our students.

Relationships and purpose are essential to human happiness, and COVID-19’s impact has undermined both. All the uncertainty, the unprecedented disruptions and the health risks have been so unsettling to all of us.

Bad habits have taken hold and it takes time for good ones to replace them. Five months of isolated, inactive living needs to be undone to restore students’ confidence and enthusiasm for the future. Safe socializing and exercising are more critical than ever. Connecting with the adults who care for them is more critical than ever. We need to reassure our students and restore their enthusiasm, or opportunities may pass them by.