Kids can survive and recover from limited socialization during this pandemic

Interactions with one or two other kids is just enough for your child to reach some developmental milestones. Activities can range from a hike or fishing outing if the weather permits to a cooking class or even a movie night.

Ask the kids what they'd like to do, Vance suggests. “Make sure you have their buy in. Allow them to participate in the planning.’’

Following safe practices, with masks, social distancing and hand washing, should always be part of the routine. If a hike is on the schedule, maybe the kids can decorate a mask with an animal they’ll see in the woods, Vance says.

If a Zoom call is all you feel safe arranging, don’t think it has to be a two-hour session. For toddlers or preschoolers, 20 minutes of show-and-tell is enough.

“Think of skills they would get in regular social actions and try to recreate that online,’’ Vance says.

Socialization is key at every age, but the amount and type of it is dependent on the child’s personality and the environment they are in. Kids living in the country might not get as much time with friends as someone going to after-school care.