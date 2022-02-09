Kids need a nutritious breakfast every morning. Here's why, plus some tips for making it easier

Breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day, yet an alarming number of school-aged children don't eat it.

In fact, according to the American Dietetic Association, more than 40 percent of girls and 32 percent of boys skip breakfast on a regular basis.

Many parents wonder why not eating breakfast is such a problem, especially if their children eat a mid-morning snack instead.

The reason is simple: Children who do not eat breakfast do not consume the necessary nutrients for their bodies to produce the energy needed to concentrate in school and to adequately complete learning responsibilities.

Breakfast affects children’s overall performance during school by eliminating hunger symptoms such as headache, fatigue, sleepiness and restlessness. It also helps them to think faster when doing school work and respond more clearly to teacher questions. Eating breakfast helps increase mental performance and helps kids to be calmer and less anxious.

In fact, children who eat breakfast are more likely to consume nutrients important to healthy growth, including iron, calcium, fiber and vitamins. They're also better able to keep their weight under control and have lower blood cholesterol levels.