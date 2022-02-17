Kids whining a lot? Try the 3 R's to control it

Whining is pint-sized complaining. Parent should expect a little whining from their children, but constant whining can be very unpleasant to live with.

Young children whine when they’re upset, sick or tired — or when they simply want something. Children that chronically whine do so because it works! Whining is an annoying and unpleasant habit that often precedes a temper tantrum. To wind down the whining in your home, try using the “Three R’s" strategy.

The first R stands for RESIST overreacting. When your child first begins to whine or do what I call, “rumbling” about something, your first response should not be to complain, whine back or get upset at your child.

This parental response never really works well because you are modeling the very behavior you want your kids to stop doing. Instead, consider taking a few seconds to make sure you are calm enough to address your child’s irritating behavior without overreacting.

• To help you resist overreacting use a personalized calm down strategy such as turning away from your child; take a few deep breaths and spell your name backwards; then, in a calm, low voice, say to your child, “Take a deep breath like me (parent models breathing deeply), then I will listen to you.”

The second R stands for REPLACE whiny behavior. Once your child is calm and is able to show you they are willing to cooperate with you by taking a few deep breaths, have him or her immediately replace their whiny behavior with a calm clear request.

• Tell your child, “Instead of whining, I want you to tell me once using a calm big boy (or big girl) voice what you want. Show me how you will calmly tell me what you want.” Follow this statement with a reason why they should use this form of clear calm communication. You could say, “When you are calm and speak clearly to me, I will listen and I will understand you better.”

The third R stands for REINFORCE good behavior. After your child has stopped whining and has replace their complaining behavior with calm clear and a brief statement of what they want you to know, you should immediately reinforce them with praise. Too often, children receive a lot more attention for their rude, irritating and refusal behavior than for the positive things they do. Encouragement for good behavior will not only help increase their cooperation but will assist in reducing whining. So, use it!

• Praise your child by saying, “Thank you for asking me once in a calm voice. Give me a high-five!” Then, without using the word “but,” briefly explain why your child may or may not have what he is asking for. You can say, “Now, to answer your question…”

If your child REFUSES to stop whining – even after you have attempted to use the “three R" strategy – then you can transition to:

1. Identify refusal behavior. Tell your child when he is refusing to cooperate. He may not be aware of his own behavior.

2. Ignore. Tell your child that you will not answer him or her until he or she stops whining and calms down. Refuse to respond until your child speaks to you in an acceptable tone of voice.

3. Use a consequence. Discipline your child by giving a reasonable consequence when he continues his whining behavior and all other efforts have failed.

The most important thing to remember with all of these strategies is to use them consistently. As you do, you should see your child’s whining decrease. More importantly, you are teaching him a positive way to appropriately ask for what he wants or to express negative feelings in a productive way as he grows older.

***

Bridget Barnes works with Boys Town’s Family Services Research and Development department. She helped create the evidence-based Common Sense Parenting program.