 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kids will have a blast helping mom and dad make this cute Santa fingerprint card
0 comments

Kids will have a blast helping mom and dad make this cute Santa fingerprint card

{{featured_button_text}}
20201111_mom_fingerprint

Santa and reindeer fingerprinted card.

 KILEY CRUSE/THE WORLD-HERALD

Let your kids help with the holiday cards this year. They will be excited to see their fingerprints morph into Santa’s sleigh and reindeer.

Santa Fingerprint Card

Supplies:

• Plain note card

• Brown paint

• Red paint

• Thin black marker

• Thin brown marker

• Red marker or crayon

• Flesh colored marker or crayon

Directions:

1. Dip finger into red paint. Make two overlapping fingerprints parallel to the bottom of the card about an inch from the bottom — this creates the base of the sled. Add one more red fingerprint touching the left side of the base at a more vertical angle. This creates the back of the sled.

2. Wash red paint from finger.

3. Dip finger into brown paint. Two prints will make one reindeer. The first print is horizontal, creating the body of the reindeer. The second touches the right side of the body at a more vertical angle to create the head.

4. Repeat step 3 for additional reindeer.

5. Let dry completely.

6. Use thin black marker to draw sled runner, reindeer eyes and noses, and reins attaching the sled and reindeer. Also, draw reindeer antlers and two squiggles above the sled to form Santa’s beard.

7. Use flesh-colored crayon or marker to draw a circle above the beard.

8. Use red marker or crayon to draw Santa’s hat and rosy nose.

9. Use black marker to draw Santa’s eyes and mouth.

10. Use brown marker to draw reindeer legs, ears and tail.

***

This article originally appeared in the December 2020 issue of the Momaha Magazine.

kiley.cruse@owh.com, 402-444-1374

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Momaha

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Footage shows baby hearing mom's voice for the first time

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert