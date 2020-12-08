Kids will have a blast helping mom and dad make this cute Santa fingerprint card

Let your kids help with the holiday cards this year. They will be excited to see their fingerprints morph into Santa’s sleigh and reindeer.

Santa Fingerprint Card

Supplies:

• Plain note card

• Brown paint

• Red paint

• Thin black marker

• Thin brown marker

• Red marker or crayon

• Flesh colored marker or crayon

Directions:

1. Dip finger into red paint. Make two overlapping fingerprints parallel to the bottom of the card about an inch from the bottom — this creates the base of the sled. Add one more red fingerprint touching the left side of the base at a more vertical angle. This creates the back of the sled.

2. Wash red paint from finger.

3. Dip finger into brown paint. Two prints will make one reindeer. The first print is horizontal, creating the body of the reindeer. The second touches the right side of the body at a more vertical angle to create the head.