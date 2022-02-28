Kids will keep coming back for more of this yummy 'One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish' snack

Read Across America Week starts today. Celebrate with this sweet snack inspired by “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish.”

The snack is easy enough for the kids to help make, and yummy enough for the whole family to happily eat. So make a batch and enjoy it like a Yink with your favorite drink − pink ink (strawberry milk).

“One Fish, Two Fish” Popcorn

What you'll need:

• ¼ cup butter

• 12 large marshmallows

• ½ cup brown sugar

• ¼ cup popcorn kernels, popped, or 1 bag plain popcorn

• Blue food coloring

• 1 box Swedish Fish candy

What you'll do:

1. Pop the popcorn, transfer to a large bowl and set aside.

2. In a medium saucepan, melt the butter, sugar and marshmallows. Once smooth and combined, remove from heat.

3. Add food coloring and stir until desired color is achieved.

4. Pour marshmallow mixture over popcorn and carefully mix until popcorn is well-coated.

5. Spread coated popcorn onto a sheet of waxed paper to cool.

6. Once cooled, add in Swedish Fish candy and serve.

“One Fish, Two Fish” hand prints

What you'll need:

• Construction paper in red and blue, plus two additional colors

• Blue or white poster board

• Craft glue

• Googly eyes

• Markers

What you'll do:

1. Trace child’s hand on construction paper — one of each color — and cut out shape. Alternatively, you can cut two of one color that is not red or blue.

2. Glue one googly eye on the palm side of the hand print.

3. Using a marker, draw a mouth and gills.

4. Glue hand prints on the poster board in order: one fish, two fish, red fish, blue fish. Two fish can either be two of one color or one color plus red overlapping.

Variation: Instead of using construction paper, you could make hand prints with different colors of paints.

