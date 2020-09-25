Kids will love making this fun, DIY dream catcher

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Check out this modern take on the average feather-filled dream catcher.

HERE'S WHAT YOU'LL NEED:

• 12-inch macrame ring

• White yarn

• Wooden beads

• Toothpick

HERE'S WHAT YOU DO:

1. Start with your first piece of yarn by tying and knotting it on the top of your ring. TIP: Use tape to hold top in place and use long pieces of yarn (two to three feet) so that you can trim as needed.

2. Tightly tie and knot the other end of the yarn to the bottom of your ring. If you’re having trouble making it tight, tie it a little higher than where you want to place it and slide the yarn down once knotted.

3. Repeat step two as many times as you want to create your own pattern.

4. Once you’re done tying all your yarn, trim the ends off the top knots.

5. Hang your ring on a wall where you can step back and slowly trim off the bottom ends.