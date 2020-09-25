Kids will love making this fun, DIY dream catcher

Check out this modern take on the average feather-filled dream catcher.
HERE'S WHAT YOU'LL NEED:
• 12-inch macrame ring
• White yarn
• Wooden beads
• Toothpick
HERE'S WHAT YOU DO:
1. Start with your first piece of yarn by tying and knotting it on the top of your ring. TIP: Use tape to hold top in place and use long pieces of yarn (two to three feet) so that you can trim as needed.
2. Tightly tie and knot the other end of the yarn to the bottom of your ring. If you’re having trouble making it tight, tie it a little higher than where you want to place it and slide the yarn down once knotted.
3. Repeat step two as many times as you want to create your own pattern.
4. Once you’re done tying all your yarn, trim the ends off the top knots.
5. Hang your ring on a wall where you can step back and slowly trim off the bottom ends.
6. Attach your beads. TIP: If your yarn isn’t going through your bead holes easily, use a toothpick to push it through. Gently tie each bead on before knotting, so you can step back and make sure everything looks balanced.
7. To finish, tie a small additional piece of yarn to the top and hang.
(Source: almostmakesperfect.com)
