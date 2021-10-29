Kids won't remember mom's lack of Halloween creativity, but they will remember her being there

So what’s a non-creative mom to do on an uber-creative holiday? Let someone else take care of the creativity! The Omaha area is filled with plenty of Halloween activities for kids — Vala’s, Skinny Bones, Nelson’s Produce and the Bellevue Berry Farm and Pumpkin Ranch are all a drivable distance for an afternoon of Halloween fun. And guess how much creativity it takes from us mamas? ZERO.

There’s still time to visit any of these pumpkin patches, pick up some pumpkins and carve them with your kids. If carving isn’t your thing, paint them. Or just color some silly faces.

I’m also realizing you don’t have to spend hours stressing over how to make the perfect tarantula spider balls, apple spiderweb pops, berry eyeball punch or candy corn cheese tower to have a successful Halloween with your kids. (Yes, these are actual recipes. Seriously, who has time for these details?)

Between the pumpkin patches, Halloween parades, parties and trick or treating, my kids will never remember my lack of creativity. They will only remember me being there for all of it. And for me, that’s all that matters.

Here's hoping all you mamas have a stress-free Halloween weekend filled with no creativity on your part and lots of time spent having FUN with your little ones.

***

Stephanie Sullivan is a full-time working mom raising two kiddos in Omaha. She’s originally from New Jersey and loves exploring everything the city of Omaha has to offer. She and her husband, Dan, have been married for nine years. She is excited to connect with local moms and share her personal stories of the emotional ups and downs of parenthood.