Kindergartner reminds family of joy that can be found in new experiences — good and bad

Last summer, my mother decided it was time to sell her house and move to an apartment. Her arthritis was limiting her mobility, so a smaller space with less required upkeep seemed like a good idea.
My 5-year-old went with us when we looked for apartments, and you would’ve thought we were taking her to an amusement park by how much fun she was having. She opened every door, closet and cupboard, oohing and ahing and squealing with delight over every new feature.
She helped us select the new place, and she was so excited she could barely sleep the night before moving day. I thought my 5-year-old would miss grandma’s house — the house she’d known her entire life — but I was wrong. She is wholeheartedly in love with the adorable new one-bedroom apartment and counts the minutes to every grandma visit.
At the new place, my kiddo gets to punch in the door’s security code. She has it memorized, and she runs ahead so she can input the digits before anyone else has a chance. Once inside, she sprints down the hallway until she reaches grandma’s door, which she throws open without knocking.
At the old house, we sat in the living room and had grown-up conversation when we swung by for a visit. In the much smaller apartment, however, the munchkin has freedom. She goes into grandma’s room while the adults visit, watching grandma’s TV while laying on her bed and playing dress-up with the clothes that hang in the closet.
She colors with sidewalk chalk on the patio. She grabs grandma’s keys and we walk to the mailbox where we fetch the mail, waving at every dog and human we see on the way.
We loved grandma’s old house, but this change of scenery has been fun. Her previous residence had been sedentary, whereas the new apartment is all about activity.
And for some reason, this has brought my mother and daughter even closer together. Instead of the newfound freedom taking Kate away from my mother, it has recharged the visits. Grandma laughs as Kate regales her with tales of the frog she found next to the bank of mailboxes. They giggle as my daughter puts on a fashion show for us of my mother’s clothes.
More often than not, change in this form — paring down and moving out of a lifelong home — is unwelcome. But the kindergartner has reminded us that every little new thing can be exciting. She’s reminded us of the joy that can be found in new experiences, big or small.
It’s so easy to dwell on the negative things in our lives, the things that haven’t gone exactly as we might’ve planned. But leave it to a child to illuminate all the wonders we might have missed.
***
Lynn Kirkle lives in Omaha with her husband and five kids. She writes novels under the name Lynn Painter, and can be found at lynnpainter.com or on Twitter @LAPainter.