Kindergartner reminds family of joy that can be found in new experiences — good and bad

She colors with sidewalk chalk on the patio. She grabs grandma’s keys and we walk to the mailbox where we fetch the mail, waving at every dog and human we see on the way.

We loved grandma’s old house, but this change of scenery has been fun. Her previous residence had been sedentary, whereas the new apartment is all about activity.

And for some reason, this has brought my mother and daughter even closer together. Instead of the newfound freedom taking Kate away from my mother, it has recharged the visits. Grandma laughs as Kate regales her with tales of the frog she found next to the bank of mailboxes. They giggle as my daughter puts on a fashion show for us of my mother’s clothes.

More often than not, change in this form — paring down and moving out of a lifelong home — is unwelcome. But the kindergartner has reminded us that every little new thing can be exciting. She’s reminded us of the joy that can be found in new experiences, big or small.

It’s so easy to dwell on the negative things in our lives, the things that haven’t gone exactly as we might’ve planned. But leave it to a child to illuminate all the wonders we might have missed.

***

Lynn Kirkle lives in Omaha with her husband and five kids. She writes novels under the name Lynn Painter, and can be found at lynnpainter.com or on Twitter @LAPainter.