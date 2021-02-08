Lantern fest: The whole family will have designs on this Chinese New Year craft

Throughout the ages, Chinese lanterns have symbolized joy, celebration, good fortune and longevity.

Feb. 12 ushers in the Year of the Ox with the Lantern Festival on Feb. 26. Celebrate by decorating your own paper lanterns.

We kept it simple with cherry blossoms — and an easy fingerprinting technique. I laid a bunch of newspaper on the floor, squired some paint onto paper plates and let my kids go wild dipping their fingers into the paint and then adding the paint to the paper lantern.

We had so much fun getting a little dirty and making these fun lanterns to hang around our house. They certainly cheered us up during this dull winter time.

Cherry blossom paper lanterns

Supplies:

• Paper lanterns in varying sizes (we used white but pink variations would be pretty too)

• Black marker

• Acrylic paint in dark pink, light pink and white

• String for suspending lanterns for display

Directions: