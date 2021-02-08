 Skip to main content
Lantern fest: The whole family will have designs on this Chinese New Year craft
Throughout the ages, Chinese lanterns have symbolized joy, celebration, good fortune and longevity.

Feb. 12 ushers in the Year of the Ox with the Lantern Festival on Feb. 26. Celebrate by decorating your own paper lanterns.

We kept it simple with cherry blossoms — and an easy fingerprinting technique. I laid a bunch of newspaper on the floor, squired some paint onto paper plates and let my kids go wild dipping their fingers into the paint and then adding the paint to the paper lantern. 

We had so much fun getting a little dirty and making these fun lanterns to hang around our house. They certainly cheered us up during this dull winter time. 

Cherry blossom paper lanterns

Supplies:

• Paper lanterns in varying sizes (we used white but pink variations would be pretty too)

• Black marker

• Acrylic paint in dark pink, light pink and white

• String for suspending lanterns for display

Directions:

1. Draw branches on the lanterns with the black marker. Be careful to not press too hard or you'll poke a hole in the lantern.

2. Dip your index finger into a little paint and begin dabbing flower clusters on the branches. Be careful not to smear your design as you work your way around the lantern. Tip: Do the dark pink first and add in bits of light pink and white. Set aside and allow to dry.

3. Attach string (or dental floss or fishing line) to lanterns and hang. 

Source: laughingkidslearn.com

