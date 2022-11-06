Laura Marlane: Celebrate Family Literacy Month with Omaha Public Library

November is National Family Literacy Month and Picture Book Month — the perfect time to highlight the importance and benefits of reading to children from an early age! What began in 1994 as National Family Literacy Day has grown and evolved into a month-long celebration of families reading and learning together.

Similarly, Picture Book Month, founded by author and storyteller Dianne de Las Casas in 2011, is an international initiative celebrating the combination of art and storytelling that makes picture books so special.

Making reading a part of your child’s life early and often is pivotal in helping them to develop skills that position them for future personal and academic success. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, “Reading regularly with young children stimulates optimal patterns of brain development and strengthens parent-child relationships at a critical time in child development, which, in turn, builds language, literacy, and social-emotional skills that last a lifetime.” Omaha Public Library offers a variety of resources and events to help develop lifelong readers and bring stories to life.

Begin a family tradition of reading together as soon as your baby is born with the help of a Baby Reads kit. The kit is available for check out at your local branch and includes a board book to read aloud with your newborn, lullaby music, a DVD to watch and learn, “Read Aloud Now” tips, and a “Read for Joy” book. Parents are also encouraged to sign up their babies for a library card to receive a book to keep.

All of our branches offer in-person storytimes, as well as virtual storytimes that may be enjoyed from home. Storytimes are for children of all ages, and feature stories, creative movement, music and more. Several branches also offer baby storytimes, recommended for children up to 15 months in age. Children and their caregivers experience simple books, rhymes, music and play designed to promote development and learning. Bilingual storytimes and storytimes for Spanish-speakers, as well as storytimes out and about at different locations throughout the community are also available. Visit omahalibrary.org/events to view the calendar of events.

Another great resource to help parents and caregivers introduce a love of books and reading is the library’s annual early literacy calendar. The calendar features photos of children in our community — your friends and neighbors — and offers a variety of early literacy tips, book recommendations, special events, and additional resources. As the year draws to a close, be sure to pick up a 2023 calendar at your neighborhood branch.

Finally, in honor of this month’s literacy campaigns, Omaha Public Library will offer a free, fun, and family-friendly event today at Westroads Mall, from 1 to 4 p.m. Join us in the courtyard outside Von Maur for Storybook Land! Meet beloved storybook characters such as Curious George, Pete the Cat, Splat the Cat, and more. Enjoy storytimes and photo opportunities, and receive a free book, while supplies last.

An article I read recently reminded me of the power that lies within books — especially for young people. Children’s author Kyo Maclear said, “Books changed my life. They opened doors to faraway places and made me dream bigger and in fantastical ways ... If you keep a place for books in your life you can go anywhere!”