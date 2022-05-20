Lauritzen Gardens is a great locale for young birder

Going out to look for birds is exciting and a great activity.

An amazing place to find birds is anywhere in nature. I like going to Lauritzen Gardens. I like going there with my grandmother, Nan, and my brother, Archie.

Some of the birds I saw were cardinals, finches, robins and more. All birds, in my eyes, are probably the most beautiful creatures in the world.

Their singing is the most amazing thing to wake up to in the morning, which I do because my bed is right next to windows. You should always listen and look for birds when you are outside in nice weather because birds love that sort of weather.

It is always a great thing to have a notebook or “The Backyard Bird Journal” to log or track the birds you see. I have one, and it is absolutely an amazing way to record all the birds, so I can remember them later.

“The Backyard Bird Sanctuary” is a helpful book that has some great tips and pictures to help you create your own bird sanctuary.