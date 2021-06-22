Lemonade stand: A fresh-squeezed plan for those hot summer days

Lemonade is the quintessential drink of summer. Create a lemonade stand that no passer-by can resist with an all lemon-theme. From cupcakes with straws to lemon print aprons, customers of all ages will be filled with delight – right up to that last sip of refreshing strawberry lemonade.
DIY LEMONADE STAND
You will need four standard-sized wooden crates and several zip ties. Place two crates side-by-side to create a base. Stack the other two crates on top, giving yourself “shelves” on each level. Secure with zip ties.
LEMON BALLOON STRAW
1. Inflate a 5-inch yellow balloon and tie it to a paper straw.
2. Cut two leaf shapes out of green paper and glue ends together to create a sprig.
3. Let dry then glue sprig onto balloon near the base.
STRAWBERRY LEMONADE
(Makes about 2 liters)
1. In a small saucepan, combine 1¾ cups white sugar and 1 cup water. Bring to a boil and stir to dissolve sugar.
2. Cool to room temperature, then cover and refrigerate until chilled.
3. Juice six lemons (1½ cups lemon juice). Remove seeds from lemon juice, but leave pulp. Tip: Extract more juice by microwaving the lemon for 5 to 15 seconds before juicing.
4. In pitcher, stir together chilled syrup, lemon juice and 7 cups water.
5. Place 3 cups sliced strawberries and 1 sliced lemon in pitcher and add lemonade.
6. Stir, add ice and serve.
Strawberry Lemonade Cupcakes
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
2. Mix together 1 box white cake mix, ingredients listed on cake box and 4 tablespoons Country Time Lemonade mix. Add in several drops of pink food coloring until you reach desired pink. Then beat for about 1 minute.
3. Fill each cupcake liner 3/4 full of batter and bake at 350 degrees for 18-20 minutes.
4. Once cupcakes are cool frost with strawberry frosting.
5. Cut paper straws into thirds and insert into frosting.
LEMON STAMPED APRON
1. Mix two-parts acrylic paint with one-part Martha Stewart Crafts Tintable Fabric Medium on paint palette.
2. Cut fresh lemon in half and pat dry with paper towel.
3. Using a foam brush, apply a generous layer of paint to the sliced or flat side of the lemon. “Stamp” a lemon pattern on fabric apron.