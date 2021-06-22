 Skip to main content
Lemonade stand: A fresh-squeezed plan for those hot summer days
THE HURSTS & CO.

Lemonade is the quintessential drink of summer. Create a lemonade stand that no passer-by can resist with an all lemon-theme. From cupcakes with straws to lemon print aprons, customers of all ages will be filled with delight – right up to that last sip of refreshing strawberry lemonade.

DIY LEMONADE STAND

Lemonade Stand with Shelves

You will need four standard-sized wooden crates and several zip ties. Place two crates side-by-side to create a base. Stack the other two crates on top, giving yourself “shelves” on each level. Secure with zip ties.

LEMON BALLOON STRAW

Lemonade Balloon Straw

1. Inflate a 5-inch yellow balloon and tie it to a paper straw.

2. Cut two leaf shapes out of green paper and glue ends together to create a sprig.

3. Let dry then glue sprig onto balloon near the base.

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

(Makes about 2 liters)

1. In a small saucepan, combine 1¾ cups white sugar and 1 cup water. Bring to a boil and stir to dissolve sugar.

2. Cool to room temperature, then cover and refrigerate until chilled.

3. Juice six lemons (1½ cups lemon juice). Remove seeds from lemon juice, but leave pulp. Tip: Extract more juice by microwaving the lemon for 5 to 15 seconds before juicing.

4. In pitcher, stir together chilled syrup, lemon juice and 7 cups water.

5. Place 3 cups sliced strawberries and 1 sliced lemon in pitcher and add lemonade.

6. Stir, add ice and serve.

Strawberry Lemonade Cupcakes

Strawberry Lemonade Cupcakes

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Mix together 1 box white cake mix, ingredients listed on cake box and 4 tablespoons Country Time Lemonade mix. Add in several drops of pink food coloring until you reach desired pink. Then beat for about 1 minute.

3. Fill each cupcake liner 3/4 full of batter and bake at 350 degrees for 18-20 minutes.

4. Once cupcakes are cool frost with strawberry frosting.

5. Cut paper straws into thirds and insert into frosting.

LEMON STAMPED APRON

1. Mix two-parts acrylic paint with one-part Martha Stewart Crafts Tintable Fabric Medium on paint palette.

2. Cut fresh lemon in half and pat dry with paper towel.

3. Using a foam brush, apply a generous layer of paint to the sliced or flat side of the lemon. “Stamp” a lemon pattern on fabric apron.

4. Let dry completely and repeat with desired colors.

5. Heat-set paint with an iron before washing.

