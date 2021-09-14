Lessons I was able to teach my daughter during her time on the bench

My freshman daughter plays volleyball for her high school. Coming from a family with five kids, we’ve never had the time or energy to invest in select sports. So she grew up playing recreation leagues and attending the occasional summer sport camp. We’ve let her play volleyball, basketball and soccer, never seeing a need to focus her skills in one specific sport.
We didn’t see a problem with that until we entered high school sports. She’s a good athlete and works very hard, but she didn’t get the intense youth training a lot of the kids she plays with now had growing up.
But we’re fortunate enough to be at a school that doesn’t cut kids for sports. She can go out for almost anything and get to be on the team. It’s one of the things we love about our school. Stella isn’t ultra-competitive. She just loves being part of the community, working out and being involved, so it doesn’t bother her that she’s not the best of the best.
Or it didn’t bother her until a couple weeks ago.
At her second high school game, all the freshman reserve players — the team she’s usually on — were allowed to suit up for the junior varsity team for a triangular. The varsity team was playing a different triangular at the exact same time, so the junior varsity players were split between the teams and the freshman reserve players filled in the gaps. Some of them even got to start — but not Stella.
Both Stella and I were confused about the evening, and both of us thought there was a separate freshman triangular that she would be playing in. When I got to the gym and realized she would be joining junior varsity, my heart sank. I knew there was little to no chance she would play. And since she had three games to get through, it would be a very long night of sitting on the bench.
And that is exactly what happened.
She warmed up both games, she hustled in warm ups, shagged balls and then cheered for her teammates while they played their hearts out. But she never left the bench. Players subbed into the game, players made mistakes, players subbed out, but still she sat the bench.
My mother’s heart broke and soared simultaneously as I watched her keep her poise, encourage her teammates and never once look upset, flustered or defeated.
After a long night of volleyball and two team losses, I was finally able to take her home. As soon as we got in the car, I could tell she was upset. Her shoulders were slumped, she was quieter than usual and she wouldn’t meet my eyes. But there were others in the car with us and I didn’t want her to feel more embarrassed, so I kept my mouth shut until I found a moment with her at home.
As soon as it was just the two of us, she burst into tears. It was as bad as I feared. She was devastated. After hugging her for a while, I had to ask: “Are you upset because you didn’t get to play?”
She sniffled and shook her head. “No, I just feel bad because I know you’re disappointed in me.”
It hit me then. Stella, being as good-natured as always, didn’t care about her time on the bench. She knew she was behind in the sport compared to her teammates. And while she’s working as hard as she can to catch up at the beginning of the season, she’s not there yet. But it was my potential disappointment that scared and hurt her. The idea that she had to live up to an imaginary standard I had never set was killing her.
So I took the rare, beautiful opportunity where I had her full attention and a very raw, recent example to tell her how absolutely proud of her I was. Instead of promising to give her more opportunities to improve her skills or telling her that her chance will one day come — it might or might not, but that’s not the point — I told her how much grace and integrity it takes to sit on the bench and still have a good attitude.
I told her that winning games isn’t the point of her life, but being a good human is — and that night she demonstrated how kind and mature she is. I told her that it takes as much courage to sit the bench, knowing you won’t play a single second, as it does to start the game. It might not be the same kind of courage, but it is courage nonetheless. And I promised her that these qualities, which might feel small, humble and less than, are the things that will make her win at all of life — not just high school volleyball games.
I would love to see her starting the team one day if that’s what she wants. But I burst with just as much pride and love to see her behaving so well when things didn’t go at all like how she thought they would. I will always cheer my kids on when they succeed, but I hope I can show them that I will still keep cheering them on when they fail, too. Especially when they fail so well.
* * *
Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.