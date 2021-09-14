Lessons I was able to teach my daughter during her time on the bench

She sniffled and shook her head. “No, I just feel bad because I know you’re disappointed in me.”

It hit me then. Stella, being as good-natured as always, didn’t care about her time on the bench. She knew she was behind in the sport compared to her teammates. And while she’s working as hard as she can to catch up at the beginning of the season, she’s not there yet. But it was my potential disappointment that scared and hurt her. The idea that she had to live up to an imaginary standard I had never set was killing her.

So I took the rare, beautiful opportunity where I had her full attention and a very raw, recent example to tell her how absolutely proud of her I was. Instead of promising to give her more opportunities to improve her skills or telling her that her chance will one day come — it might or might not, but that’s not the point — I told her how much grace and integrity it takes to sit on the bench and still have a good attitude.