Let these family-friendly crafts show off your reasons to be grateful this year

As Thanksgiving approaches, we can be so focused on preparations that we lose sight of the reason for the holiday.

This year, take time with your family to be grateful.

Some of what your children deem worthy of recording — the family pet, grandma and grandpa — may not surprise you. Others may offer revelation into how important the little things in life are — like trips to the library, soft pajamas and chocolate milk.

Below are easy craft projects to show off what you and your family are grateful for this year.

Gratitude Wreath

HOW TO MAKE IT:

1. Wrap twine around a plastic foam wreath (6 inches to 18 inches in diameter). Secure with pushpins.

2. Cut out paper leaves in various fall colors.

3. Have family members and children write what they are

thankful for on leaves.

4. Secure leaves to wreath with pushpins.

Thankful Chain