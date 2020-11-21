Let these family-friendly crafts show off your reasons to be grateful this year

As Thanksgiving approaches, we can be so focused on preparations that we lose sight of the reason for the holiday.
This year, take time with your family to be grateful.
Some of what your children deem worthy of recording — the family pet, grandma and grandpa — may not surprise you. Others may offer revelation into how important the little things in life are — like trips to the library, soft pajamas and chocolate milk.
Below are easy craft projects to show off what you and your family are grateful for this year.
Gratitude Wreath
HOW TO MAKE IT:
1. Wrap twine around a plastic foam wreath (6 inches to 18 inches in diameter). Secure with pushpins.
2. Cut out paper leaves in various fall colors.
3. Have family members and children write what they are
thankful for on leaves.
4. Secure leaves to wreath with pushpins.
Thankful Chain
HOW TO MAKE IT:
1. Cut two dozen 10-inch-by-2-inch strips of heavy paper in autumnal colors. (We used scalloped craft scissors)
2. Ask children and family members to write what
they’re thankful for on paper strips.
3. Glue or staple the strip’s ends firmly together.
4. Insert next strip to create link and staple.
5. Repeat until you reach desired length for chain.
6. Using a hole punch, punch single hole in last link on each end and thread each hole with twine. Knot twine to create loop. Hang, swag-style.
Gratitude Branch
HOW TO MAKE IT:
1. Find one tree branch, medium in length (This can be a fun game with little ones. Take to the neighborhood to find the perfect branch!)
2. Create paper leaves in autumn colors using a leaf-shaped punch. Then punch a single hole in the top of each one.
3. Have children and family members write what they’re thankful for on leaves.
4. Using twine or fishing line, hang leaves from branch, varying lengths and widths between leaves.
5. Suspend branch securely on wall or from ceiling. If young children are in the house, make sure to position the branch outside their grasp.
