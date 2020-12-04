Let these Rudolph gift tags guide the way this holiday season

Cute, quick and easy. What more could you want in a DIY gift tag? Write the recipient’s name on the tag or use them as decoration.
Rudolph Gift Tags
Supplies:
• Brown craft or construction paper
• Googly eyes
• Red pom poms
• Glue dots
• Brown puffy paint or marker
• Scissors
Directions:
1. Cut brown paper into rectangles about 3½-by-4 inches.
2. With the paper set so the longer side is up and down, use glue dots to attach googly eyes in about the middle of the paper.
3. Using a glue dots, attach a red pom pom nose below the eyes.
4. Draw antlers with puffy paint (or marker). Let dry.
5. Optional: Use a small paper punch to create a hole for threading ribbon or twine for hanging.
