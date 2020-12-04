Let these Rudolph gift tags guide the way this holiday season

Cute, quick and easy. What more could you want in a DIY gift tag? Write the recipient’s name on the tag or use them as decoration.

Rudolph Gift Tags

Supplies:

• Brown craft or construction paper

• Googly eyes

• Red pom poms

• Glue dots

• Brown puffy paint or marker

• Scissors

Directions:

1. Cut brown paper into rectangles about 3½-by-4 inches.

2. With the paper set so the longer side is up and down, use glue dots to attach googly eyes in about the middle of the paper.

3. Using a glue dots, attach a red pom pom nose below the eyes.

4. Draw antlers with puffy paint (or marker). Let dry.

5. Optional: Use a small paper punch to create a hole for threading ribbon or twine for hanging.

***

This article originally appeared in the December 2020 issue of the Momaha Magazine.