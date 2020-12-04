 Skip to main content
Let these Rudolph gift tags guide the way this holiday season
Let these Rudolph gift tags guide the way this holiday season

Cute, quick and easy. What more could you want in a DIY gift tag? Write the recipient’s name on the tag or use them as decoration.

Rudolph Gift Tags

Supplies:

• Brown craft or construction paper

• Googly eyes

• Red pom poms

• Glue dots

• Brown puffy paint or marker

• Scissors

Directions:

1. Cut brown paper into rectangles about 3½-by-4 inches.

2. With the paper set so the longer side is up and down, use glue dots to attach googly eyes in about the middle of the paper.

3. Using a glue dots, attach a red pom pom nose below the eyes.

4. Draw antlers with puffy paint (or marker). Let dry.

5. Optional: Use a small paper punch to create a hole for threading ribbon or twine for hanging.

***

This article originally appeared in the December 2020 issue of the Momaha Magazine.

Omaha World-Herald: Momaha

