Let your team spirit fly with a football windsock

Fall is approaching, which means football season. Let your team spirit fly with fun football windsocks you can make with your kids.

Football Windsock

Supplies:

• Empty tin can

• Brown paint — acrylic or spray paint

• White acrylic paint

• Paintbrushes

• 12 inches thin ribbon or twine

• Wide ribbon in team colors (length needed will be determined by the size of your can and width of ribbon)

• Large permanent glue dots

• Large nail

• Hammer

Directions:

1. Wash out can and allow to dry completely.

2. Paint can brown. Once dry, add a second coat of paint if needed.

3. After brown paint is completely dry, use a small paint brush and white acrylic paint to add the "laces" to the "football."

4. Using a hammer and large nail, poke two holes in the top of the can.