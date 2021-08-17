Let your team spirit fly with a football windsock

Fall is approaching, which means football season. Let your team spirit fly with fun football windsocks you can make with your kids.
Football Windsock
Supplies:
• Empty tin can
• Brown paint — acrylic or spray paint
• White acrylic paint
• Paintbrushes
• 12 inches thin ribbon or twine
• Wide ribbon in team colors (length needed will be determined by the size of your can and width of ribbon)
• Large permanent glue dots
• Large nail
• Hammer
Directions:
1. Wash out can and allow to dry completely.
2. Paint can brown. Once dry, add a second coat of paint if needed.
3. After brown paint is completely dry, use a small paint brush and white acrylic paint to add the "laces" to the "football."
4. Using a hammer and large nail, poke two holes in the top of the can.
5. Thread one end of your thin ribbon or twin into each hole from the top. Pull the ends through the middle of the can and tie in a knot. This keeps the knot of the hanging string hidden inside the can.
6. Cut lengths of ribbon to add the streamers to the windsock. (For our windsock, we used a Campbell's Chunky soup can. We added 10 18-inch-long pieces of 3/4-inch wide ribbon.)
7. Using permanent glue dots, adhere the ribbon to the inside edge of the can.
8. Hang outside and cheer on your favorite team!
