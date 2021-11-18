Let's talk timeout: Strategies, tips to keep it successful at various ages

Age 3: “Can we talk?”

Children sometimes get very talkative in timeout. They want to known why they are being placed in timeout, how long they have to be there, why other siblings aren’t in timeout … you get the picture.

Timeout isn’t the time or the place to have any type of conversation with your child. In fact, avoid talking to them at all when they are in timeout. Remember, attention is a reward that will increase any behavior it follows. So remove attention from your timeout technique.

Age 4: “You can’t make me!”

You may have a child that loses all control of their emotions when you try to use timeout. Make sure your child is developmentally ready and understands the expectations and process for timeout. They should understand it so well that they can teach it to someone else.

Now, if your child does understand timeout and still loses control, wait until they are calm and then calmly place them back in timeout. You may have to repeat this “catch and repeat” process several times so your child learns you are not playing a game. It is important for your child to learn that a tantrum will not make a consequence go away. If tantrums do make timeouts disappear, then you can look forward to your child having more melt-downs in the future.