Spring is here! Planting season is under way and life on the farm is busy. Settle in for farm-themed movie nights in April with films the whole family can enjoy.

"Babe" (1995)

Rated G, 1 hour-31 minutes

Based on the book "The Sheep Pig" by Dick King-Smith, "Babe" tells the story of a sweet, good-natured pig who is raised by a family of sheepdogs and other farm animals. As Babe grows, he learns how to herd sheep well enough to compete in a sheepdog competition. Along the way, he develops a greater sense of the world and humanity.

"Charlotte's Web" (2006)

Rated G, 1 hour-37 minutes

Another tale about a special pig, this live-action version of the classic children's story features a young Dakota Fanning early in her career and the voice talents of Julia Roberts, Oprah Winfrey, Kathy Bates and Robert Redford. Wilbur the pig is adopted by a young farm girl named Fern (Fanning), but his future on the farm is uncertain. In an effort to secure his future life on the farm, Wilbur works with Charlotte — a spider who uses her talent for web-weaving to help show the world how special Wilbur is.

"The Secret Life of Pets 2" (2019)

Rated PG, 1 hour-26 minutes

The animated sequel to "The Secret Life of Pets," which takes place in New York City, "The Secret Life of Pets 2" follows a Jack Russel Terrier named Max and his best friend, a Newfoundland mix named Duke, as they experience a quieter life on the farm. There, they meet a crabby Welsh Sheepdog named Rooster who teaches Max a few life lessons. This movie features the voices of Patton Oswalt, Harrison Ford and Eric Stonestreet. Kevin Hart reprises his role a Snowball the bunny.

"Ferdinand" (2017)

Rated PG, 1 hour-48 minutes

In this tale that teaches about looking beyond appearances, Ferdinand the bull (voiced by John Cena) is wrongly labeled as dangerous and is separated from his family. Determined to reunite with them, he and his fellow misfit animals go on an adventure back to the farm.

"Flicka" (2007)

Rated PG, 1 hour-35 minutes

Based on the classic novel "My Friend Flicka" by Mary O'Hara, "Flicka" is the story of Katy — a young girl determined to prove herself to her rancher father. After claiming a wild horse as her own, Katy learns lessons about life, freedom and responsibility. Tim McGraw and Maria Bello star.

"Barnyard" (2006)

Rated PG, 1 hour-30 minutes

What happens on the farm, stays on the farm. This animated film featuring the vocal talents of Kevin James, Courteney Cox, Danny Glover and Sam Elliott, is hilarious and fun for the whole family. Things on the farm run amok when the farmer leaves and a carefree cow is put in charge.