Lights of Aksarben, Cookies with Santa and 20+ other fun things to do this weekend

7. Check out Christmas at Union Station. The Durham Museum will host its annual Christmas at Union Station now through Jan. 9. The long-standing tradition will feature a giant Christmas tree, holiday concerts and Santa himself. Santa will be there Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon, 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.; Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m.; and Sundays from noon to 3 p.m. The fun is included in the price of admission. The Durham Museum is located at 801 St. 10th St. More.

8. Check out Santa's Magic. Come to the Omaha Children's Museum to check out Santa's Magic, a short, live performance featuring Santa, elves and an animatronic Rudolph. The show includes indoor snowfalls, silly moments and a message from the Snow Queen. Due to limited seating, families should pick up a reserved ticket at their preferred showtime. Showtimes are 9:30, 10:30 and 11:30 a.m., and 1, 2 and 3 p.m. After the 3 p.m. show each day, Santa will remain in the exhibit to talk with any child who wishes to meet him. The show is included with regular museum admission but due to limited seating, families should pick up a reserved ticket for their preferred showtime. More.