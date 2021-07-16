Lincoln couple created secret playroom before kids were born, revealed it seven years later

In the attic of a 100-year-old Lincoln home is a secret that has been safeguarded for seven years.

But last month, the much-anticipated mystery was revealed.

Clint Runge, 46, built a playroom in his home for his children, Ruby, 6, Pace, 4, and Reggie, 1, but it’s been hidden behind a secret bookshelf and up a flight of narrow stairs since before they were born. Using a treasure hunt that spanned their entire property, Runge and his wife, Kristin, finally revealed the mysterious room to the kids.

“I’m really into mysteries and curiosities,” said Runge, who is also a magician as a hobby. “I like this idea of a secret that’s revealed. It’s part of my DNA; it’s who I am.”

The Runges bought their house, which sits in the Country Club neighborhood of Lincoln, in 2013. At that time, they weren't yet expecting any children. Still, they knew they wanted to create an epic secret playroom for future kids to find. Their daughter, Ruby, was born in 2014.

“It’s such a unique piece of property. When you look at it, you think, ‘There’s so many mysteries to this house,’ ” Runge said. “The house just feels like it would have a secret room.”