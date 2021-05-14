Looking for a cute, creative way to mark your garden? Try these easy garden markers

In the spring, I used to plant seeds in my garden certain I would remember what I'd planted where. It was never a huge garden — usually just five or six things — so how hard could it be?

Silly question. It never failed that I forgot.

I finally realized that marking what I planted would save me much frustration later. There are many cute plant markers you can buy and ones you can make that require a higher level of crafting skills.

But there are so many cute ways to mark plants in your garden that can be made from things you likely have around the house, don't require an art degree and are very inexpensive to make.

These are a few of our favorites:

1. Wine cork + wooden kebab skewer + permanent marker

2. Gallon paint stir stick + paint + puffy paint

3. Popsicle sticks + glue + permanent markers

4. Rocks + paint + puffy paint

***

This article originally appeared in the May 2021 issue of the Momaha Magazine.

