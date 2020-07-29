Looking for a new podcast? Check out this mom's 7 suggestions

Several years ago I was complaining to a friend about my ancient iTunes playlist being on a permanent loop during the couple hour drive to take my son to his dad's house and back a few weekends a month. She suggested that I try finding a few podcasts I liked to make the drive time more enjoyable.
I've been hooked ever since.
Podcasts keep me entertained, up to date on the news and has opened up new and interesting conversations with my son while on the road — especially pre-pandemic when we had a 25-minute commute to school and work every day.
If you're not familiar with podcasts, I would describe them as free, on-demand talk radio with topics as varied as fashion, politics, science fiction drama and more. In fact, there are 800,000 different podcasts with 54 million available episodes, according to a 2019 article on Forbes. You can find them on personal devices such as Apple Podcasts or Spotify, and many are available for listening online through their own websites. Here are a few of my parent-only favorites:
• Unlocking Us with Brene Brown. Brene is among my very favorite authors, and her launch of a podcast this spring couldn't have had better timing. A self-proclaimed "shame researcher," Brene brings her insight and delightful sense of humor to an interview format, where she speaks to fascinating humans and "unlocks" the universal themes of what it means to be a complex human. More.
• Terrible Thanks for Asking . This is a podcast by author and grief specialist, Nora McInerny. This was my first podcast following divorce and, while a little dark, her storytelling and capture of real, authentic people working through challenges in their own lives gave me a lot of peace. More.
• Throughline. This podcast's tagline is "to go back in time to understand the present." Hosts Ramtin Arablouei and Rund Abdelfatah explore the origin story of current events that are happening in the world today. I find the context and historical information presented to be fascinating. More.
There are also a number of podcasts I enjoy and my son likes, too. While not designed for children, I've found that listening to these narratives has opened up some fun conversations with my 9-year-old son that I wouldn't have expected.
• Weeknight Kitchen with Melissa Clark. This show brings us into the home of New York Time's food columnist Melissa Clark to answer the question we all have, "What am I going to make for dinner?" This is my son's very favorite show. After just a few episodes, he was telling me how to roast cauliflower properly and then he actually ate it! More.
• The Dave Ramsay Show. Personally, I don't abide or agree with all of Dave Ramsay's financial advice, but I find his show to be entertaining and have picked up a few good tips along the way. My son is very curious about how the world and money works, so this podcast has served as an easy way for us to discuss these topics. More.
• Didn't I Just Feed You?! Co-hosts Stacie Billis and Meghan Splawn share their tips and tricks for feeding hungry families day after day. There is a little "bleeped" cursing — mom life can be rough — but I've gotten a number of great dinner ideas, and my son doesn't mind it either. More.
• Overheard at National Geographic. This suspenseful, fascinating and educational show is a new one for us. I'm looking forward to listening to it more as we head back to school. Each episode takes listeners on an unexpected journey of discovery. More.
Whatever your interest, I promise there is a podcast out there for you. I love my favorite FM station as much as the next person, but encourage you to switch up your back-to-school drive time by finding a few podcasts you can enjoy by yourself or with your kids.
Jessica Janssen Wolford is a mom and stepmom raising three kiddos with her husband, Eric, in Elkhorn. You can read more about her experiences on her blog, “A Step in the Right Direction.” You can also follow her on Instagram at @jessicaljanssenwolford.
