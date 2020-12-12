Looking for a useful gift to give this holiday season? Check out these 5 things

The Momaha Magazine is always trying new products — and we want to share what we’ve discovered with you, our readers.

So if you’re looking for the perfect gift, check out our ideas.

1. Moment of bliss. Moonlight Reflections candles from The Spa Girl Life are lovely and magical, our reviewer said. The White Howlite smelled “amazing.” The candles are soy, burn evenly and last a long time. She loved the meditation card with the meaning of the candle, feelings the scent may envoke, a mantra to focus on and space for journaling your thoughts after you meditate. Two moonstones were an added bonus. $39.95, thespagirllife.com

2. I’ve got my own. The Bagpodz system keeps reusable bags neat and tidy in your vehicle and takes the guesswork out of how many bags to take into a store. Simply grab the pouch and pull out what you need at the checkout. Our reviewer loved the bright colors and ease of care. Her only wish: an upsized bag. Although perfect for a Target run, they’re a bit small for groceries. $24.95 for 5 bags and $34.95 for 10, bagpodz.com