Looking for a useful gift to give this holiday season? Check out these 5 things

1. Moment of bliss. Moonlight Reflections candles from The Spa Girl Life are lovely and magical, our reviewer said. The White Howlite smelled “amazing.” The candles are soy, burn evenly and last a long time. She loved the meditation card with the meaning of the candle, feelings the scent may envoke, a mantra to focus on and space for journaling your thoughts after you meditate. Two moonstones were an added bonus. $39.95, thespagirllife.com
2. I’ve got my own. The Bagpodz system keeps reusable bags neat and tidy in your vehicle and takes the guesswork out of how many bags to take into a store. Simply grab the pouch and pull out what you need at the checkout. Our reviewer loved the bright colors and ease of care. Her only wish: an upsized bag. Although perfect for a Target run, they’re a bit small for groceries. $24.95 for 5 bags and $34.95 for 10, bagpodz.com
3. Natural healing. After a long day of putting up holiday lights, it was so nice to try the Happy Labs muscle and joint salve. One particular spot was affecting how our reviewer slept, and the salve definitely eased the pain. Each 1.7-ounce jar contains 900 mg of CBD (no THC, only pure Cannabidiol isolate) as well as beneficial oils such as coconut, jojoba seed, lavender, rosehip and neem to heal the skin. The Happy Labs products are unique because each hemp plant is traced from seed to shelf. $95, thehappylabs.com
4. Nebraska Nice. These customizable tea towels from Honey + Hank are adorable and perfect for anyone who is proud to be from Nebraska (or any other state). Our reviewer loved that they’re 100% cotton, too. If you have a friend with a pampered pooch, they also come with dog designs. $20, honeyandhank.com
5. Easy-peasy project. A great project for a rainy day. Our 6-year-old tester was able complete the sticker pictures independently. The stickers are easy to peel off the sheet and once placed can be carefully repositioned if mistakes arise. He liked that there were so many stickers because that made it a fun challenge. The end result was quite beautiful, with lots of bright colors and details. $14.95, www.workman.com.
