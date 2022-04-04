Looking for something bold and flavorful? Try these savory empanadas

Empanadas are turnover pastries made of dough that is wrapped around a wide range of savory or sweet fillings. They can be baked or fried, served hot or cold, and be a main, side dish or dessert. And their versatility is one of the top reasons to celebrate Empanada Day on April 8.

Even if you’ve never tried empanadas, there’s a good chance you’ve had one of their distant — and delicious — cousins.

Originally from Galicia, in northwest Spain, dozens of countries have their own version, so you're bound to find one that fits your taste. They likely were brought to the Americas by Spanish explorers and were adapted to the tastes of the countries. They are more often baked in South America and fried in the Caribbean. Depending on where they are made, both their ingredients and the names given to them vary: meat pies, hand pies, empanadillas, pastelitos, pastelillos, beef patties, pate and samosa are just a few.

Check out this savory empanada recipe.

Chicken empanadas

Ingredients:

• 12 to 15 6-inch empanadas discs, see recipe below

• 3 tablespoons butter, divided

• ½ white onion, sliced thinly

• ½ sweet bell pepper, sliced thinly

• 4 garlic cloves, crushed

• 2 tomatoes, diced

• 1 teaspoon ground paprika

• 1 teaspoon ground cumin

• 1 teaspoon garlic powder

• ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

• 2 cups shredded chicken

• 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

• 1 teaspoon dried oregano

• Salt to taste

• 1 egg, yolk and white separated

Directions:

1. Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a medium-size frying pan.

2. Add the onions, tomatoes, bell pepper, garlic, paprika and cumin. Cook for 10 minutes over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally.

3. Mix in the shredded chicken and stir well.

4. Add 1 tablespoon butter melted, balsamic vinegar, garlic powder and red pepper flakes; continue cooking over low heat for another 5 minutes.

5. Let the chicken filling cool down, and then add in the oregano.

6. To assemble the empanadas spoon the chicken mixture on to the center of the each empanada disc.

7. Brush the edges of the empanada discs with the egg whites.

8. Fold the empanada disc and seal the edges gently with your fingers, twist and fold the edges of the empanadas with your fingers.

9. Let the empanadas rest in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes or until ready to bake, this will help them seal better and prevent leaks.

10. Lightly brush the top of the empanadas with the egg yolk; this will give them a nice golden glow when they bake.

11. Preheat the oven to 400 F and bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until golden, exact time will depend on the size of the empanadas and your oven.

12. Serve warm.

Savory empanada dough

Ingredients:

• 3 cups all-purpose flour

• ½ teaspoon salt

• 12 tablespoons unsalted butter

• 1 egg

• ¼ to ½ cup of water or milk, adjust as needed to obtain a soft and smooth dough

Directions:

1. Mix the flour and salt in a food processor.

2. Add the butter and pulse

3. Add the egg and the water or milk, in small increments, and continue pulsing until a clumpy dough forms.

4. Split the dough into two large balls, flatten slightly into the shape of disks. The dough can be used immediately or refrigerated until ready to use (1 to 2 days max).

5. Roll out the dough into a thin sheet and cut out round disc shapes for empanadas (use round molds or a small plate). You can also make small individual balls with the dough and roll out each individual ball to a round shape (doesn’t need to be perfectly round). If you have a tortilla press you can use it to flatten the dough balls.

6. Use immediately, or store in the refrigerator/freezer to use later.

Adapted from www.laylita.com

This article originally ran in the April 2022 issue of the Momaha Magazine.

