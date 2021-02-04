Looking to make mealtime more fun? Check out these 7 tips

Parents can make mealtime more interesting for kids by doing simple things, starting well before everyone sits down at the table.

1. Get kids involved in preparing meals. Take them grocery shopping and allow them to help plan the menu. If they want their favorite food, let them help prepare it. When children have a hand in making the meal, they are more likely to want to eat the food and savor the experience.

2. Theme nights. Taco Tuesdays, Stir-Fridays or Meatless Mondays are a great idea. This can make mealtime an event everyone will look forward to with excitement. The theme can involve everything from the food and table settings, to background music and the dinner conversation. If food from another culture is being featured, introduce, practice or brush up on words and phrases in that culture’s language.

3. Special notes and seating assignments. Do little things during mealtime that keep kids interested in staying at the table. Put notes with special messages under the dinner plates for kids to find and read aloud, or have a contest (with input from your kids) to decide who gets to sit at the head of the table.