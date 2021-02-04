Looking to make mealtime more fun? Check out these 7 tips

Parents can make mealtime more interesting for kids by doing simple things, starting well before everyone sits down at the table.
1. Get kids involved in preparing meals. Take them grocery shopping and allow them to help plan the menu. If they want their favorite food, let them help prepare it. When children have a hand in making the meal, they are more likely to want to eat the food and savor the experience.
2. Theme nights. Taco Tuesdays, Stir-Fridays or Meatless Mondays are a great idea. This can make mealtime an event everyone will look forward to with excitement. The theme can involve everything from the food and table settings, to background music and the dinner conversation. If food from another culture is being featured, introduce, practice or brush up on words and phrases in that culture’s language.
3. Special notes and seating assignments. Do little things during mealtime that keep kids interested in staying at the table. Put notes with special messages under the dinner plates for kids to find and read aloud, or have a contest (with input from your kids) to decide who gets to sit at the head of the table.
4. Fun conversations that involve everyone. Talk about topics that will keep your children’s attention. Movies, sporting events and family vacations are a great starting point.
5. Prayer or reflection. Let your children lead the family in saying grace or giving thanks. Go around the table and have everyone say something they are grateful or thankful for on that day.
6. Volunteer at a soup kitchen or shelter. As a family, serve food to the less fortunate in your community once a month or a few times a year. The experience will show your kids that having food on the table is a struggle for some, and give them a greater appreciation for everything they have.
7. Dish up some after-dinner fun. Rather than retreating to the recliner and vegging out in front of a screen, get active. Play games, take a walk around the neighborhood, go for a family bike ride or do some other physical activity. You’ll not only model a healthy, active lifestyle for your children, but also make connections with them away from the table. These shared experiences strengthen family relationships and become cherished “forever” memories for you and your children.
Bridget Barnes works with Boys Town’s Family Services Research and Development department. She helped create the evidence-based Common Sense Parenting program.