Love sweet corn? Check out these four yummy recipes the entire family will love
HEATHER WINKEL

It’s sweet corn season, and farmers markets and roadside stands are brimming with this summertime favorite. Here are four delicious recipes. 

Mexican Street Corn

Ingredients:

• 4 ears corn, shucked

• ¼ cup mayonnaise

• ¼ cup sour cream

• 1 tablespoon chopped garlic

• ¼ cup finely chopped cilantro

• ½ cup crumbled cotija 

• ½ teaspoon chili powder

• 1 lime, cut in wedges

Directions:

1. Combine mayonnaise, sour cream, cotija, garlic and cilantro in a bowl. Stir until mixed and set aside.

2. Prepare charcoal grill. Once hot, place corn cobs directly on the hot side of the grill and rotate cobs occasionally until cooked through, about 8 minutes. Cobs should be slightly charred on all sides.

2. Remove cobs and use a spoon to coat corn with sauce on all sides.

3. Sprinkle with extra cotija and chili powder. Serve with lime wedges.

Cheesy Jalapeño Corn

Ingredients:

• 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened

• 8 ears corn, shucked

• 2 jalapeños, seeded and chopped

• 8 ounces shredded sharp cheddar cheese

• ¼ teaspoon onion powder

• Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions:

1. Add corn cobs to a large pot of water. Over medium-high heat, bring water to a boil and cook for about 15 minutes, or until tender.

2. Remove cobs and once cool, slice corn from the cobs.

3. Mix corn, cheese, jalapeños, onion powder, salt and pepper to taste over medium heat.

4. Cut cream cheese into cubes and add to mix. Stir until a creamy sauce forms.

5. Pour into greased cast-iron skillet and bake for 15 minutes.

Cool Corn Dip

Ingredients:

• 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened

• 1 package ranch seasoning mix

• 2 red peppers, chopped

• 4 ears corn, shucked

• Lime juice

Directions:

1. Add corn to a large pot of water. Over medium-high heat, bring water to a boil and cook for about 15 minutes, or until tender.

2. Remove cobs and once cool, slice corn from the cobs.

3. Combine softened cream cheese and ranch seasoning mix in a mixing bowl.

4. Add red peppers and corn and a few squirts of lime juice and mix until combined.

5. Refrigerate for at least 6 hours before serving.

6. Serve with chips.

Grilled Corn Avocado Toast

Ingredients:

• 2 pieces sliced bread

• 1 ear grilled corn

• 1 avocado

• Crumbled goat cheese

• Chopped chives

• Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

1. Toast bread.

2. Top toast with sliced avocado, crumbled goat cheese, grilled corn kernels (cut from cob) and chopped chives.

3. Season with salt and pepper. Serve immediately.

15+ local pumpkin patches, orchards to check out for family-friendly fun this fall:

