Love sweet corn? Check out these four yummy recipes the entire family will love

It’s sweet corn season, and farmers markets and roadside stands are brimming with this summertime favorite. Here are four delicious recipes.

Mexican Street Corn

Ingredients:

• 4 ears corn, shucked

• ¼ cup mayonnaise

• ¼ cup sour cream

• 1 tablespoon chopped garlic

• ¼ cup finely chopped cilantro

• ½ cup crumbled cotija

• ½ teaspoon chili powder

• 1 lime, cut in wedges

Directions:

1. Combine mayonnaise, sour cream, cotija, garlic and cilantro in a bowl. Stir until mixed and set aside.

2. Prepare charcoal grill. Once hot, place corn cobs directly on the hot side of the grill and rotate cobs occasionally until cooked through, about 8 minutes. Cobs should be slightly charred on all sides.

2. Remove cobs and use a spoon to coat corn with sauce on all sides.