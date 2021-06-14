Magna-Tiles, puzzles and other fun educational toys to keep the summer learning slide at bay

School might be out for the year, but you can keep the summer learning slide at bay with these great products that teach fine motor and problem-solving skills.
1. Sesame Street Magna-Tiles. Magna-Tiles are so much fun and help build fine motor skills as kids work to create some amazing structures. What's cool about these Magna-Tiles is their connection to favorite Sesame Street characters. Our reviewer loved the set featuring Grover and the funny story, "The Monster at the End of this Book." Other sets include "Oscar’s Garbage Truck Magna-Tiles" and "Hooper’s Store Magna-Tiles." Starting at $39.95, CreateOn.com
2. TacTac Jack! In this fun game, players take turn hitting the tree with a miniature (plastic) ax so they can collect colored pieces of bark to score points. Players have to learn to plan ahead and be careful to not let parts of the tree trunk fall. Ideal for two to seven players, ages 5 and older. $24.99, Amazon.com
3. Haba building blocks. If your kids love building blocks, they'll love these wooden blocks that come in various 3D shapes. Templates are provided so kids can learn to follow directions and build, or they can do free play and build whatever fascinating patterns and shapes they want. Our reviewers loved the size of the blocks and how easy they were to use. Perfect for ages 3 and older. $29.99, Habausa.com
4. Wooden solar system floor puzzle. This puzzle from iPlay was a huge hit with our puzzle-loving reviewers. The pieces made of chunky, solid wood make it durable enough to withstand being put together by a toddler over and over again. The space theme is fun for kids and lets them learn about the solar system while they develop problem-solving and hand-eye coordination. It comes with a 1:1 scale guidebook to help kids learn even more. Great for ages 3 and older. $21.99, Amazon.com
5. Litti City Learning & Education toy teacher set. Our 9-year-old reviewer loved this toy teacher set, which came with a realistic-looking teacher's bag filled with various learning toys that are safe for all ages. She loved pretending to be a teacher with the tri-fold whiteboard, three dry-erase markers, eraser, magnetic numbers, glasses, pointer, bell, flashcards, three educational posters and reward stickers. She had fun and she learned about phonics, math and geography. $20.99, Amazon.com
6. Dress Me threading game. Does your child love to dress their toys or dolls? If so, try this game. Our young reviewer loved being able to dress the child in different summer and winter outfits. Mom appreciated how it teaches fine motor skills, hand-eye coordination and creativity. Oh, and that they're tear-free. The game includes 36 different hairstyles and clothing outfits with varying degrees of threading difficulty. For ages 3-7. $29.99, Amazon.com