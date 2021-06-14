Magna-Tiles, puzzles and other fun educational toys to keep the summer learning slide at bay

School might be out for the year, but you can keep the summer learning slide at bay with these great products that teach fine motor and problem-solving skills.

1. Sesame Street Magna-Tiles. Magna-Tiles are so much fun and help build fine motor skills as kids work to create some amazing structures. What's cool about these Magna-Tiles is their connection to favorite Sesame Street characters. Our reviewer loved the set featuring Grover and the funny story, "The Monster at the End of this Book." Other sets include "Oscar’s Garbage Truck Magna-Tiles" and "Hooper’s Store Magna-Tiles." Starting at $39.95, CreateOn.com

2. TacTac Jack! In this fun game, players take turn hitting the tree with a miniature (plastic) ax so they can collect colored pieces of bark to score points. Players have to learn to plan ahead and be careful to not let parts of the tree trunk fall. Ideal for two to seven players, ages 5 and older. $24.99, Amazon.com