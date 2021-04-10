Make childhood memories – and keep them – with family time capsule

Quick! What was your favorite book when you were 8? How about the best movie you saw when you were 12? What about your all-time, absolute favorite dessert in fourth grade?

While we remember the big events in life, the little ones tend to get eclipsed. Those, though, are often the most endearing aspects of our childhoods; the ones that make us look back and smile.

Preserve those memories for your child with a family time capsule. Include any fun artifacts that bring back fond memories and good times, plus a list of your child’s favorite things — a book, movie, song, TV show, etc.

HOW TO MAKE IT:

1. Empty 2 clear plastic 2-liter bottles (we used club soda bottles), wash and let dry thoroughly.

2. Using a utility knife or scissors, cut each bottle in half.

3. Fill one bottle half with chosen items.

4. Top with the other half and seal together with clear packing tape.

5. Write the sealing and opening dates on the time capsule’s exterior.

6. Tuck away in your home or, for extra fun, bury it in your yard.