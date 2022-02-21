Make gift-giving a pure delight with these 'cookies in a basket'

If you love baking goodies as gifts but want a new way to package them, these baskets are a breeze to make and a treat to receive.

Additionally, on a trip to Vermont, I happened upon the best peanut butter chocolate chip cookie I’ve ever eaten. Called the Tooth Fairy, it was thick, fudgy and chewy.

I looked everywhere for a copycat recipe with no luck. After much trial and error, my adaptation of a recipe from pinchofyum.com closely resembles this gem. Check out the recipe below.

Cookies in a basket

What you'll need:

• White paper plate

• Scissors

• Ruler

• Pencil

• Tape

• Ribbon or other decorations

• Waxed paper

What you do:

1. Bend the paper plate in half and pinch the top and bottom edges to mark the center. Using ruler, measure 1½ inches on either side of the pinch mark and draw a line connecting the marks.

2. Make folds along the pencil lines.

3. Using scissors, make four 1¾- to 2-inch cuts along the folds.

4. Bend the two short sections toward the center.

5. Fold all four sides up to create flaps. Wrap the long sides around the end and tape to secure.

6. Decorate the basket with ribbon, stickers, etc.

7. Line with waxed paper to prevent goodies from leaving grease marks. Fill with cookies.

‘Fairy Good’ Double Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookies

Ingredients:

• 1 cup salted butter (melted and cooled; see directions in Step 1)

• 1½ cups granulated sugar

• 2 teaspoons vanilla

• 2 eggs

• 3 tablespoons strong coffee

• 2 2/3 cups all-purpose flour (more if it’s too sticky)

• ½ cup cocoa powder

• 1 teaspoon baking soda

• ½ teaspoon salt

• 1 cup mini chocolate chips

• 10-ounce bag mini peanut butter cups, chopped

Directions:

1. Melt butter in the microwave for 30-45 seconds or until completely melted. Transfer to the refrigerator and cool until solid, about 30 minutes.

2. Heat the oven to 350 F. With an electric mixer, cream the melted/solid butter, sugar and vanilla until creamy and fluffy. Add the eggs and mix until just incorporated.

3. In a separate bowl, combine the flour, cocoa powder, baking soda and salt. Add the flour mixture to the creamy butter mixture and mix until incorporated, adding the coffee gradually as you go. The dough should be thick and sticky, but dry enough to touch with your hands without making a huge mess. If it’s still too sticky, add flour. Stir in the chocolate chips and chopped peanut butter cups.

4. Roll the dough into even balls (about 3 dozen) and place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake for 7 minutes and transfer to a cooling rack right away. Cookies will be underdone and super puffy, which makes them perfectly soft, thick and fudgy when cooled.

Note: The butter melting and cooling sequence is important. If you don’t melt and cool the butter as directed, the recipe may flop. The process affects the amount of flour needed and ultimately the thickness and fudginess of the cookie.

